This year, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation released a report entitled “The Missing Perspectives of Women in News,” documenting the underrepresentation of women in journalism around the world. The study looked at trends in the United States, the United Kingdom, Kenya, India, South Africa and Nigeria. It served as a glaring reminder of the work that needs to be done to increase female representation in journalism.
For the Loyolan executive board, a team consisting only of female-identifying students, this report creates a unique opportunity to reflect on what we can do as student journalists to change the future of global newsrooms.
One of the most unsettling findings of the study is the plateau in the percentage of journalists who are women. There has been little to no change in the proportional representation of women in professional newsrooms since 2000, according to the report. Furthermore women make up two-thirds of graduates of journalism and mass communications programs, but only make up one-third of media professionals, according to a 2016 report. The gap is even larger for BIPOC women.
There is no shortage of reasons that having women in the newsroom is important. Journalism is one of the most common ways we frame the world around us, yet news has been cemented as a male-dominated medium. More men are in the news, more men are reporting the news and more men are consuming the news. Furthermore, journalistic traits have been linked to masculinity. That needs to change. News reporting thrusts topics into the national and global spotlight, and the stories told by journalists can define our society’s outlook. Because journalism is an egregiously male-favoring industry, our view of the world is created through a male-dominated perspective.
It is not enough to simply have women at the helm of news organizations. The problem expands to beyond the newsroom, into the stories. Between 2005 and 2015, the proportion of women who were quoted as sources for news coverage actually decreased marginally, even as the amount of sourced quotes and information increased in articles. Historically, women’s voices have been underrepresented and undervalued. When journalists are seeking out specialist or expert opinions, women's perspectives are marginalized. As stated before, journalism skews public perception, so in failing to include women as experts, journalism is poorly and falsely representing the world.
As student journalists, we are faced with the unique opportunity to actively bring the change we want to see in the industry. As an all female-identifying executive board, we are always looking for ways to close the gap in representation. While the results of this study were disheartening, they also provided invaluable insights into measurable changes we can make. Oftentimes, issues widespread and deeply rooted like classism, racism and misogyny can be difficult to approach. But, with the data from reports like this one, we can address clear points of failure. We are fortunate enough to be a testing ground for different approaches and we have the resources to commit to change. We can commit to actively pursuing women experts and sources, we can commit to uplifting women journalists and we can commit to challenging the male-oriented status quo of the industry. Student journalists at the Loyolan and across the world can, and should, be setting the groundwork for the future of the industry.
