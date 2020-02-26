“I am determined to have a different ending to my story. I’ve decided, finally, to stick my head above the parapet so that I can take back my narrative and give a purpose to my past,” said Monica Lewinsky in her revealing Vanity Fair article, published to adjourn her 10-year silence that followed the sex scandal in 1998. Lewinsky spoke on the topic of reclaiming her story at the Loyolan’s First Amendment Week keynote event held on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. in Burns Back Court.
Lewinsky’s story—extraordinary in its own right—is not dissimilar to those expressed by other oppressed female voices. While few women have the same audience that Lewinsky did, they face the same struggle: being forced to watch from the sidelines as a twisted version of their narrative plays out before them.
To this day, Lewinksy’s name is present in the lyrics of rap and pop songs, used as an emblem of erotica. Her name has been made a verb: in Beyonce’s “Partition” she sings, “He Monica Lewinsky’d all on my gown.” Her name has also been made a noun, as Two Chainz adds “I’m on the top floor/presidential suite/Monica Lewinsky; presidential freak,” in Kirko Bangz’s “Top Floor.” Twenty two years after the her affair with former president Bill Clinton, the popular narrative still portrays her as one dimensional and overtly sexual. She, and every other woman who have had her stories taken from them, is more than that.
Lewinsky is is an activist on all fronts, has given a Ted Talk, completed a master's degree in social psychology, authored a book and is currently producing FX's new season of Impeachment: American Crime story, which will premiere in September. She is more than a former white house intern.
While Lewinsky often speaks on the importance of personally taking back one’s own narrative, it’s time that we all start prioritizing the stories that we listen to. In order for women’s stories to be heard, we need to not only be willing to listen to them, but actively encourage others to listen as well. By enabling and encouraging a culture of silence we are not letting these stories be told. Instead, the silence should be broken and a volume of voices should be heard, giving people who need a platform and opportunity to share to the world their experiences.
A culture of silence is created when women are compelled to believe that if they were to attempt to reclaim their own narrative, the repercussions would do more harm than good. In a culture of silencing women, the fear of slut shaming, disproportional blaming, rumors and harassment seem to cloud the truth.
The entire trajectory of Lewinsky's life was changed by the events that occurred in 1998 and she had no say in the narrative portrayed to the public. As people who consume and produce media, it is our job to make sure we listen to people. The way Lewinsky's story was told forever altered her name, but it is up to us to change that moving forward.
