Last week, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade opened up to the public about his 12-year- old daughter Zaya who recently came out as transgender. Wade appeared on the Ellen Degeneres Show to discuss how he and his wife, Gabrielle Union, reacted to Zaya’s coming out. “We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we’re proud allies as well,” said Wade.
We should learn from the Wade family and their constant support of their child opening up about a topic that still is commonly rejected across the United States. The backlash the family has received raises questions about the future for transgender youth. When will we universally reject transphobia and heteronormativity?
In November, Union posted a picture showcasing her and her family on Thanksgiving. Though the picture was met with much positivity and support, some online commenters attacked Zaya’s manicured nails and cropped shirt, according to CBS News.
The attacks on the 12-year-old and her parents speak to a larger issue we face as a nation. LGBTQ+ youth disproportionally face homelessness because of a lack of acceptance from their families and the abuse they face from coming out, with up to 40% of homeless youth identifying within the community, according to a 2012 Center for American Progress report.
Being a responsible ally to those who are LGBTQ+ is part of ensuring a safe future for children like Zaya. An ally refers to a cisgender and/or straight person who actively engages in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Being a responsible ally means acknowledging the entire spectrum of gender and sexuality, including its fluidity. Educating yourself on LGBTQ+ issues is also important in becoming an ally. Becoming an informed ally can include, but is not limited to, actively supporting your LGBTQ+ friends, being aware of people’s pronouns and always recognizing and using your privilege for good. We recognize that we are coming from a place of privilege. As student journalists we believe in giving voice to the issues that face our world and our student population.
Like the Wade family, we need to be united, welcoming and accepting of how people choose to identify themselves. We must work to create a more equitable future for all. This future of acceptance is one where people similar to Zaya who want to come out are not faced with the fear of rejection and possible abuse that trans people face today.
LMU is unique in that it offers a variety of outlets for LGBTQ+ students and other students looking for ways to participate actively in allyship on campus. LGBT Student Servics (LGBTSS), located in Malone 211, offers support for students who identify within the community and allies. Other clubs on campus include the Gender-Sexuality Alliance and Queer Film Club.
