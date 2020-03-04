With the increasing occurrence of coronavirus around the globe, fear has escalated. The New York Times reported that as of March 2, more than 90,000 cases of the virus have been reported worldwide, resulting in 3,000 deaths. However, some of the fear that has arisen has been entirely displaced; American xenophobia has increased alongside fears of the virus itself.
On March 26, the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus penned a letter to their congressional peers in which they asked them to “help us prevent hysteria, ignorant attacks, and racist assaults that have been fueled by misinformation pertaining to the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” as reported by NBC. The letter reflects the concerns not only of our congressional leaders but also of our fellow citizens as well.
Recently, people of Asian heritage have been targeted, avoided and discriminated against due to the origin of the virus, according to the LA Times. The news about the virus itself has also become prone to offer misinformation. In California especially, one of the ways that this has been felt is ridesharing, which has seen an increase in the number of canceled trips for Asian rideshare drivers, according to the LA Times. Other rumors have circulated in Los Angeles, resulting in a loss of business for at least one restaurant in Koreatown due to the false rumors of people with coronavirus eating at the establishment, according to the New York Times.
With so much information about the coronavirus coming out daily and numbers frequently changing, it is important to focus only on the facts. It is news events like this that attract sensationalism, panic and even false information. Recently, FOX news host Jesse Watters claimed that the virus spread because the people of Wuhan, the city where the first cases of the virus broke out, were were eating “raw bats and snakes.”
According to the CDC, the virus is suspected to be connected to a local Wuhan market. However, at this time the CDC cannot confirm it spread because of the diet of Wuhan citizens. Claims such as Watters’ that do more to highlight racist tropes than telling factual news are what need to be avoided. Using our platforms to receive and spread news needs to be done responsibly; although we are entitled to free speech, we must use it responsibly to avoid spreading more misinformation and uninformed perceptions.
As consumers of news, it is important for us to reflect upon the information we read. With new information constantly being released, knowing how to find reliable information is an increasingly important skill. The CDC is releases up-to-date information and guidance on their website. Currently, only six people in the United States have died and only 60 cases have been reported, according to the CDC.
In a 24-hour news cycle where news events like the coronavirus are especially prone to sensationalization, it is important we maintain perspective and continue to keep ourselves informed. Currently the CDC reccomends washing your hands frequently and not touching your face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.