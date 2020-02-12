This past weekend “Parasite,” the comedy thriller directed by Bong Joon-ho, made history by becoming the first film in a foreign language to win Best Motion Picture, and first South Korean film to win an Oscar. Nominated for six awards, it won four including Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. The massive win and overall acknowledgement of the industry outside of Hollywood serves as a reminder that we should be immersing ourselves in international culture; one of the most accessible ways to do that is through film. The lense of a foreign film allows us to learn more about a culture where it was made, and forces us outside of our comfort zone.
In the category for Best Motion Picture, “Parasite” was up against some of this year’s film giants: “Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood,” “The Irishman” and “Joker.” In a pre-awards season interview with Vulture, Bong had stated that “The Oscars are not an international film festival. They’re very local.” Bong’s assessment was previously accurate, the last 91 winners of the Best Motion Picture category have all been English films, until “Parasite” destroyed that precedent. Although there is still much work to be done to adjust the whitewashing that Hollywood award shows represent, this could very well be the first of a long-overdue inclusion of international films—and global culture—in the public sphere.
Critics have pointed out that while “Parasite” was nominated for six Academy Awards, none were for individual acting credits. “Slumdog Millionaire,” another film set in Asia, was put in the same situation at the 2009 Oscars when it received eight nominations and seven wins but no individual acting nominations. This shows that while the Academy is making strides in some senses, it is still lagging in others. Notably, it is lagging in its recognition of people of color. This year the 2020 Oscar nominees for individual acting categories were all white, except for Cynthia Erivo in “Harriet.”
In an industry that has favored English language films since its inception, the win for “Parasite” marks a new beginning. It encourages us to look to foreign films and learn more about acclaimed foreign directors like Bong. Acknowledging the film industry outside of Hollywood and America is part of what it means to be a global citizen. While we must acknowledge how far the Academy still has to go, we can celebrate the impact that “Parasite” will no doubt have on the world of film.
The LMU mission statement asserts that it aspires to “prepare the next generation of principled leaders and global citizens.” If we are to align ourselves with our University’s mission, we should extend our focus to film, media and culture that exists outside our own reality. As Bong stated in his Golden Globes acceptance speech, “Once you overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.