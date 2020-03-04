LMU has made a name for itself with its sweeping views of Los Angeles and competitive academic programs. Our campus boasts an impressive range of curricula spanning from sociology to screenwriting.
However, due to recent campus constructions, our distinctive historic essence is in jeopardy. LMU is a notable institution and has been part of Los Angeles since 1917. The Lions' is a landmark the bluff, and the new additions must maintain that legacy. New improvements and growth on campus can be positive, but it must be done with respect to the beautiful campus that attracted its students in the first place. Instead of pouring money into covering up facades or tearing down historic buildings, the school should replenish and restore the current spaces on campus.
The two construction sites this year consist of the dorms surrounding Doheny and the new School of Film and Television (SFTV) building on Alumni Mall.
The new residence halls will house incoming freshmen and rising sophomores. While the 72 year old buildings were admittedly outdated, their loss leads to a piece of campus history gone.
Furthermore, location of the new SFTV building is raising some eyebrows. The new building site currently spans across Alumni Mall, but the completed building will be an attachment to the front of the current SFTV building. The new building is not only a seeming misallocation of improvement funds, but the modern architecture is another example of construction taking away from the distinctive allure of the campus.
“I think if we had more information on what the new building would look like and the design it would be easier to understand how our money is being used," said first-year freshman screenwriting major Emerald Green. "I think that the location of the new building is going to distract from the original beauty of campus and Alumni Mall."
The disconnect between the administration's decisions and students' opinions is evident in this new construction. The current SFTV facilities are fairly modern in comparison to the older Seaver building. The money could be used to renovate or restore older buildings to keep with the traditional architecture of the school.
The placement of the new building feels crowded and unnecessary. The new building will obscure the view from the flagpoles to Sunken Gardens and Sacred Heart Chapel. The construction site for the new building impedes large sections of Alumni Mall, adding congestion to the already narrow walkways. Luckily, LMU has constructed temporary walkways around the current construction to ease the constant congestion of foot traffic around the building site.
These improvements to the SFTV building provide LMU with a competitive edge. LMU tends to compete with other popular universities such as the University of Southern California and the University of California Los Angeles for placements in the Hollywood Reporter's list of top 25 film schools. Currently, LMU sits at number 8.
Being in Los Angeles, film is an essential part of the culture and many universities located in L.A. pride themselves on their film programs’ proximity to industry resources and household names. However, this push for new facilities diminishes the charm and intimacy of LMU.
With all of this in mind, the new buildings will provide new technology and resources to students. A statement released by LMU claims, “the new 24,000-square-foot structure will enhance the school’s teaching and infrastructure capacity by adding a state-of-the-art screening theater, camera teaching stage, motion capture workspace, and an interdisciplinary media arts wing."
On the topic of improvements, first year engineering major Matthew Benson said, “I understand the desire for our film department to be able to compete with USC and UCLA, but I do not understand the placement of the new building. Placing it in the middle of Alumni Mall ruined the picturesque view to the Sacred Heart Chapel.”
While these improvements provide students with new technology at our fingertips, in turn offering us keys to open doors promising creativity and excellence. The influx of construction on campus is irksome, and at times it seems confusing and unintentional. LMU is a top tier institution, and our facilities should match that, but money shouldn't be thrown into creating flashy new buildings. We need to preserve the beauty of our campus, and improve with intentionality.
This is the opinion of Caroline Thoms, freshman English major from Wayne, Illinois. Tweet comments @LALoyolan or email astory@theloyolan.com.
