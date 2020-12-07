This year may not have brought about the “blue wave” that pollsters predicted, but the election saw two important changes from 2016 that we should not take for granted: Georgia and Arizona both went to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election — the first time the states voted blue since 1992 and 1996 respectively.
Students at LMU from these states were just as surprised as the rest of us.
When asked if she saw the results coming, Mackenzie Clark, senior film production and Spanish double major, said “No, I did not.” She also added, “I’ve lived there forever, it’s never flipped in my lifetime at least, it’s always been red, so I thought there was no way.”
Clark is not the only one. A voluntary response sample of all current LMU students from Arizona and Georgia shows that only 37% of respondents considered their state a swing state before the election. Now 93.8% of them do consider their state a swing state.
While the survey method cannot be used to gauge the attitudes of all LMU students from these states, the significant shift in the respondents’ views merits attention. Residing in a swing state (and in turn, believing that your state is a swing state) has been shown to increase voter engagement and voter turnout.
This sentiment was noticeable in LMU students from these new swing states, all of whom expressed enthusiasm in being a part of the electoral process.
“I felt like my vote really mattered this election,” explained one of the surveyed students —Emma Gelinas, a senior international relations major. “A lot of people talk about how they’re voting in California, of course it’s going to turn blue, so I felt super important in being able to vote.”
93.8% of respondents also thought their friends were more involved politically now than they were two years ago. Again, this is consistent with national data. Across Georgia and Arizona, the youth share of the early and absentee vote grew by almost 6%. That means that they made up more than 10% of the early and absentee voter population.
If this level of engagement continues, it could very well reshape our political landscape. Even though there is some truth to the commonly held view that people become more conservative as they age, research shows that for the most part, people’s political views tend to be stable over time. It is likely that issues like climate change and racial justice that are so important to younger people in this country will be pushed more to the forefront of politics in the coming years.
This is only possible, however, if our generation stays engaged in politics. That, of course, involves voting, but also includes so much more. Education, conversation and community engagement are the key pillars upon which we can build to create a more fair future.
This is the opinion of Veronica Backer-Peral, a junior history, computer science and mathematics triple major from Pasadena, California. Email comments to astory@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like The Loyolan on Facebook.
