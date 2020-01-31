Despite its absence from the U.S. constitution, the right to privacy is one that Americans take very seriously. In fact, 64% of adults in the U.S. express concern about government data collection and analysis, according to the Pew Research Center. The issue of privacy, however, has become especially contentious in the last few weeks as a new debate between Apple and the U.S. government arose over whether the latter should be able to force the former to open the phone of the recent Florida naval base shooter.
Veronica Backer-Peral, opinion intern
While unrestrained surveillance can be extremely dangerous, there are limits within which warranted search and seizure can prove to be life-changing.
Among the most significant developments in the debate over the right to privacy was the Edward Snowden situation in 2013. Snowden, a young contractor for the National Security Agency, shocked the world when he released evidence of what he considered violations of Americans' privacy at the hands of the U.S. government. However, the fear created by the Snowden situation has caused such massive backlash to the point where even basic investigative practices are being treated as invasions of privacy, which is hurting Americans' basic security interests.
There are undeniable issues that emerge when excessive power is granted to the federal government. Countless dystopian novels have been written on this very topic. However, the fear of a totalitarian regime should not limit us from allowing the government certain reasonable powers that might prove very beneficial in promoting nation-wide security.
For instance, the latest debate on whether Apple should aid the Department of Justice in cracking a recent shooter’s iPhone reveals how the right to privacy can be contextualized. Just like police already have to gather significant evidence in order to be able to get a “search and seizure” warrant, it would not be difficult to implement a similar regulation on these matters. If the U.S. government believes that opening a phone is warranted and important, it can go through the steps to acquire a warrant, which would in no way threaten the privacy of Americans who have not violated the law.
In the best scenarios, such a policy could allow government officials to better understand, predict and prevent crime — including mass shootings that threaten hundreds of Americans every year. At worst, even if an innocent American’s phone was accidentally searched, it is likely that said individual has more data about them roaming on the internet than locked in an iPhone.
At the end of the day, these debates teach us that the best solutions often fall on the spectrum of moderation.
This is the opinion of Veronica Backer-Peral, a sophomore film and television production, history and computer science triple major from Pasadena, CA. Tweet comments @LALoyolan or email editor@theloyolan.com.
Riley Hetherington, opinion intern
Protecting consumer privacy should be held to the highest priority of technology companies — and to Apple, it is. As a major technology powerhouse, Apple is commonly put in the tough position of either protecting the privacy of their users or assisting the U.S. government in the investigations of criminal cases, but they continue to choose the former. As a proud Apple user, I commend their commitment to user privacy and urge other companies to follow in their footsteps.
During the investigation of a recent Florida shooting, Attorney General William Barr claimed that after asking Apple to assist the case by unlocking iPhones, the company did not provide any “substantive assistance." However, Apple responded to General Barr’s claim, saying they did in fact provide some data from the shooter’s accounts to assist the investigation.
"We have always maintained there is no such thing as a backdoor just for the good guys," Apple said to Business Insider. "Backdoors can also be exploited by those who threaten our national security and the data security of our customers."
Since this continuous conflict puts Apple in a tough position, they are now preparing for a legal battle against the Justice Department in hopes to defend encryption on iPhones. This dispute has upset many government officials including President Trump, who not-so-surprisingly took to Twitter to share his disappointment in Apple for refusing to unlock phones.
While some may argue that it is an American duty to assist in criminal cases, protecting user privacy against the government should be a top priority. For all of us forced to read 1984 in high school, let’s learn from their mistakes. Do you really want the government to keep tabs on your every move? Collecting big data from the public’s passwords to their schedules creates a shortcut for a government to become a totalitarian society regime. We do not have to be anti-government to stand up for our right to privacy.
“One of the biggest threats is the lack of knowledge about cyber-security,” said Roberto Perez, LMU’s director of Information Security and Compliance.
Although Apple’s lawsuit has made headlines across the tech community, many iPhone owners are unaware of this public debate. The show Big Brother may be entertaining for some, but how would you like it to become your everyday life? Keeping the public in the dark is how the government can do away with things like private access – and we must keep opinions public before it is too late.
This is the opinion of Riley Hetherington, a freshman communication studies major from San Diego, California. Tweet comments @LALoyolan or email editor@theloyolan.com.
