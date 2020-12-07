Two drug companies, Moderna and Pfizer, have both applied for FDA emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccines. However, even if the vaccines are approved, it seems likely that the U.S. government will decide to parcel out the vaccine doses over the coming month, giving first priority to those who need it most, like health care workers and the elderly.
I know that many of us are sick of this nearly year-long quarantine, and we are excited about the prospect of a return to normal life. This tiered model of distribution, which could take months depending on who you are, is likely to make us impatient and possibly even resent those that receive the vaccine first. After all we’ve been through, this reaction isn’t entirely unjustified, but let’s not forget the even greater struggles that our health care workers have faced over the past few months, or the fact that a vaccine doesn’t necessarily mean any less work for them in the future.
When this pandemic first started, everyone was pretty scared and confused, but luckily, we had the support of health care professionals that gave their full attention to our needs and did their best to keep us all safe and healthy.
When they first gave this support, we decided to give them some support in return. Social media was flooded with appreciation posts for health care workers and the sacrifices that they make. We projected hearts and messages of thanks onto famous landmarks and buildings all over the world. Even Christ the Redeemer got a makeover to look like he was wearing medical clothes. Clothing and shoe stores like Vineyard Vines and Nike gave special discounts to those within the medical field, and the pseudo doctors from television came out to show support for the real heroes.
Unfortunately, however, the pandemic continued to infect and spread for months and months, and while our focus on the health care community has waned, their hard work and efforts on our behalf have not.
While some of us settled into our quarantine routines and tried our hands at baking some bread, health care workers all over the country kept working non-stop right up until the current moment, and they are still leagues away from getting any kind of break. The hospitals that they are working at are overcrowded and understaffed, and workers are now faced with severe burnout from their months of labor.
Keep in mind that there are little to no replacement options for these workers. This pandemic is everywhere, and everyone is overloaded with patients. There isn’t some “health reserve” out there that they can call upon when the current people run out of gas; no back-up is coming.
Worst of all, any kind of prolonged sabbatical has grave consequences. In this line of work, taking a personal day often means putting lives on the line. I feel it is safe to say that this is one of the hardest-hit groups as a result of the pandemic. Some private practices have even had to close their doors for good. The health care community has been burning the candle at multiple ends for multiple months, and it’s unclear how much longer it can last.
Unfortunately, it’ll have to last. Like I mentioned before, health care workers will be one of the first groups to receive the new COVID-19 vaccine once it is finished, but that doesn’t mean they get to finally take a break. In fact, it's just the opposite. The whole reason that they are receiving an early dosage of the vaccine is so that they keep helping the rest of us that might get sick. They will also likely be involved in administering the vaccine to everybody else.
With this in mind, I think the least we can do is be a bit patient. We’re all very eager to get out of quarantine and back to normal life, but if we do it too quickly and rashly, we’ll just end up flooding the hospitals and providing even more work for these already overworked heroes. Let’s listen to our leaders, both scientific and political, and follow the guidelines that they give us to slowly ease out of this pandemic and back into normal life.
Given their immense struggle, there is no way to appropriately repay those whose who have been working in the hospitals and clinics these past several months, but we can at least try to show a little restraint and respect.
This is the opinion of Isaac Tackman, a junior screenwriting major from Jefferson, WI. Email comments to astory@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook
