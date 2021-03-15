The ASLMU election cycle has just kicked off, but there's another local election concerning the University that also deserves attention: the race for open board seats on the Neighborhood Council of Westchester/Playa (NCWP).
Westchester, as I've previously debunked misconceptions about in the Loyolan, is not a city but a neighborhood, which is far less politically stressful. There's no Westchester mayor, city manager or city council the same way there is for other places in L.A. County like Lawndale or Gardena.
What our community does have is a neighborhood council, one of close to 100 created in a reform vote by Angelenos regarding the city charter in 1999. This was due to the general upheaval that L.A. faced in the 1990s from incidents like a confusing bureaucratic charter, the threat of secession by certain L.A. communities and the Rodney King riots. All of this led to widespread reexamination of minority representation and government reform.
Over two decades later, the reforms haven't been completely free of hiccups or scandal, but it remains the most local government representation that our campus has below the L.A. City Council, all wrapped up in how the L.A. City Government operates.
For the upcoming NCWP election to take place on June 8, there are 15 spots open for a stakeholder to jump into. They compose seven residential district (RD) seats, two distinct at-large seats, two business area seats, a community organization seat, an education seat, a seat for service clubs and fraternal organizations and a seat for youth organizations.
The RDs of the NCWP are divided up into roughly quadrilateral shapes by which street they border, with our campus falling around RD 5. With the current setup, any prospective student candidate could run in an at-large seat, or if they live within any of the available RDs, they can run from there.
Now, the University actually does have independent representation in the form of a reserved seat for the University, alongside other protected groups like LAX and the clergy. That fact might dampen the prospects of a student campaign, given the admittedly pointless nature of having two University council members.
However, the lack of University voices on the NCWP isn't why I'd want a student to run; rather, it's the lack of the student demographic's voices.
The problems that impact the student population are going to be different from other Weschesterians even with University representation since there are roles local students have outside of student life in contributing to the economy or setting up events for the community (in non-pandemic times, at least).
The NCWP not only currently serves as an open forum for discussing these issues, but also as an opportunity to directly cause change.
Despite my descriptor of this system as politics, neighborhood councils in L.A. aren't really capital "P" politics with parties and council drama. It's more of a volunteer service not dissimilar to a campus service organization and an opportunity to work alongside your fellow Weschesterians. The campaign information video by Empower L.A.—a faction of the L.A. City Government meant to help foster local involvement in these councils—makes it clear that while public service on your local council is an important responsibility, it isn't supposed to be a super high-stakes situation.
What a student candidate should bring to a run, aside from the inherent novelty of a student candidate and the expected goodwill toward other council members, is a sense of perspective. What specific issues impact the early-20-year-old demographic of workers and renters on top of LMU-specific issues? How does the neighborhood deal with opening up places like movie theaters within spitting distance of campus after the pandemic, and should this concern the massive population of students at the University?
So if you missed the ASLMU candidate information sessions last week but still want to get involved in the local political scene, you have until March 23 to decide to run for a board seat, at which point the candidate filing period closes at 5 p.m. You'll have my support, if nothing else.
This is the opinion of Cristobal Spielmann, a junior environmental science major from Brentwood, Tennessee. Email comments to vbackerperal@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
