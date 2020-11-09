After a week of nervously pacing around my house as I aggressively refreshed the 2020 presidential election results, Saturday brought a wave of calm unlike anything I have seen in the last four plus years. Biden’s election as the 46th president of the United States was more than just another win for the Democratic party; it was a first step towards building (and in some cases rebuilding) a more unified, collaborative country.
As president-elect Biden addressed the nation the night of Nov. 7, I saw something I hadn’t seen in years: the leader of our nation seeking reconciliation, not division. In the speech, he said, “I ran as a proud Democrat. I will now be an American president. I will work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me — as those who did.” More importantly, as he said this, the public cheered him on.
We live in a country where leadership makes a difference. Having a president who is willing to cross party lines and work in the best interest of all Americans sets an example for all of us.
Given the polarized state of the country, however, Biden’s goal will not be easy. Earlier this week I spoke to members of LMU’s College Democrats and College Republicans as part of the Loyolan’s Election 2020 team, and neither appeared to be totally satisfied with Biden's message. Anish Mohanty of College Democrats called for Biden to take a more progressive position, while Will Donahue of College Republicans worried that calls like those from Mohanty would push Biden left to the point where bipartisan collaboration would become impossible.
Even more concerning is the response of the College Republicans club at Iowa State University in a tweet reading, “Everyone, you must arm up, expect these people to attempt to destroy your life, the elites want revenge on us.” Not only does the tweet display little desire to accept or cooperate with a Biden administration, but the call to “arm up” threatens a dangerous and violent escalation of tension, even if the group later claimed that “violence is not [their] intent.”
In the twenty-first century, in one of the wealthiest nations in the history of the world, it is remarkable that violence has become an accepted political outlet. Across the country and even in my hometown of Pasadena, businesses actually had to prepare for post-election violence by putting up protective barriers over glass windows and boarding up storefronts. And to make matters worse, violence from one extreme only encourages the same from the other extreme, creating a vicious cycle.
Having run on the platform of conciliation, it is now Biden’s responsibility to uphold the values he has consistently claimed to stand for. There is so much room for bipartisan conversation on issues like climate change, criminal justice reform and healthcare. Even on issues that seem black and white, like the Second Amendment or abortion, there is no reason why we cannot sit down and understand where the other side is coming from. Both have valid arguments.
And unless there is a miracle by somes' standards, disaster by others' standards, in Georgia — it looks like the Senate is going to stay red for the time being. That means that if any of us value something getting done, we are going to need to value bipartisanship.
Let’s hope that Biden’s message from Saturday sets the tone for the next four years.
