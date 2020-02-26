Not too long ago, I was one of the many students that crowded into the Center for Service and Action waiting for my decisions back from the Service Organizations I applied to. I remember biting my nails, terrified that I would be rejected from my service organization of choice. Now, seeing my friends going through that same process this year, I realize how utterly ridiculous it is to essentially compete for the opportunity to do service.
I love the Service Organization Community at LMU, and my own organization has brought me friends and memories that will last a lifetime. That said, just like Hillary had her emails and Game of Thrones had season eight, even certain things that we love and admire allow room for improvement. In terms of service organizations, the first thing to reform is how the campus thinks of them.
There is a common misconception that service organizations are equivalent to sororities and fraternities. When I first heard about "service orgs," I was told they were ‘an alternative to Greek life.’ As a tour guide myself, I’ve always found that that’s the easiest way to explain how service organizations work.
But when we treat service organizations as a backup in case Alpha Phi or Beta Theta Pi doesn’t pull through, we inherently misrepresent what service organizations are all about. Athough service organizations have bigs and littles and the occasional social get-together, at the end of the day, they’re primarily centered around service.
“I think the main purpose of service orgs is to give an outlet to those interested in community service a group of people to inspire and uplift them" sophomore math and physics major, and representative for Creare, Alex Moore explained, "[the goal is] to expose students to new perspectives on the meaning of service,”
So the solution seems simple, right? Accept those who actually care about service and reject the rest. The issue, though, it when hundreds of students are applying each year, it's hard to determine who is actually passionate about service and who is not. Great writing and interview skills are by no means essential to service nor a guarantee that a student is committed to service, but that’s what the applicants are being judged on.
Kamilah Roca-Datzer, a sophomore biology major and member of Agapé, acknowledged the selectivity of service organizations, stating that, “I obviously don’t want to discourage people from service but also service orgs aren’t the only way to do service and getting denied shouldn’t be disheartening.”
Though the Center of Service and Action, LMU offers countless service trips and alternatives to go to the same placements as service organizations. But still, it is apparent that the Service Organization Community could do something to address its blatantly low acceptance rates.
One option is to be more blunt about the requirements associated with being part of an organization. 30 hours of service on and off-campus is a big time commitment. While recruitment events shouldn’t aim to deter potential applicants, they should fully inform students of the responsibilities that they are committing to. This way, we can get a better informed and, perhaps, smaller applicant pool.
This way, the Service Organization Community can ensure that applicants are committed and motivated to do service. Once this is accomplished it then becomes absurd to limit who is selected and who is not.
For example, a student who is willing to go through the time-consuming recruitment process is evidently committed to the Service Organization Community. Yet still, I have heard of students being rejected from the same organization two or three times.
Service organizations are one of the most unique opportunities that LMU offers to make a difference in a field that you care about. If students that are not committed to service are being accepted, and students that are committed are not, service organizations are working against their fundamental purpose.
This is the opinion of Veronica Backer-Peral, a sophomore film and television production, history and computer science triple major from Pasadena, CA. Tweet comments @LALoyolan or email astory@theloyolan.com.
