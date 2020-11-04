Alyssa Story, asst. managing editor and opinion section editor
Unsatisfying, but not unexpected.
While we don’t have the definitive results, there is still enough confirmed information to remind us that this country is divided. Our country has seen one of the highest voter turnouts in the past century and still it is scarily close. Although we remain in flux, we can still take action based on these incomplete results.
After tonight, one thing I know for sure is that too many Americans are willing to continue down this path of toxic nationalism and white supremacy. Although the election is still contested, to me it feels like a loss. If Biden wins, we need to keep our foot on the gas and continue to try and drive out the inequity and discrimination that plagues us. If Trump wins, we will have to work that much harder.
The truth of the matter is, the election is out of any one individual’s control. If you cast your ballot, you’ve done your part. It is OK to feel anxious or upset–honestly you should feel anxious and upset–but use that energy to fight for change. If we can’t fight this intolerance from the top, let’s start at the bottom. Regardless of what the results end up being, there are still ways to fight for substantial change in this country. Clearly, middle America needs it.
We cannot grow complacent if Biden wins, or disillusioned if Trump stays. Vote in local elections, read anti-racist literature and engage in challenging discussions. As we saw today, hate and intolerance have a hold on a large part of this country. Yes, the president is a huge influence on the trajectory of our nation, but don’t forget about the little things you can do.
This is the opinion of Alyssa Story, a sophomore film and television studies, and journalism double major from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Email comments to astory@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like The Loyolan on Facebook.
Veronica Backer-Peral, asst. opinion editor
We may not know who won the election yet, but that is only a problem if we make it a problem. In fact, it was an option we saw coming. Experts across the board warned that the high proportion of mail-in ballots, in addition to the record voting rates this election, were likely to cause delays in counting the votes.
All that we have to do now is stay calm. Be patient. Turmoil and chaos are only going to fuel false claims that the election was rigged or fraudulent.
Taking our time to count all the ballots before making any calls is probably for the best in an election as contentious as this one. For one thing, we don’t want to leave any room for error that could later be used to invalidate the whole process. For another, it is not a bad idea for all of us to process the outcome slowly, taking our time to accept whoever is democratically elected without making any rash decisions in the heat of the moment.
If in upcoming elections we want to have results on election night, swing states such as New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin should follow Florida's example and begin counting mail-in ballots weeks before election night.
No matter what, though, we know that the decision is coming. In a world where everything is a click away and results are always immediate, it will be a good exercise to take a deep breath and approach this election with patience as we get through one of the most important weeks of our lifetime.
This is the opinion of Veronica Backer-Peral, a junior film and television production, history and computer science triple major from Pasadena, California. Email comments to astory@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like The Loyolan on Facebook.
Cristobal Spielmann, asst. opinion editor
For the first presidential election I've ever gotten to vote in, I'm shocked at the result. Mainly because there isn't a result.
I knew life in a post-COVID-19 world was going to be slower than normal, but this is a weirdly spooky day. Since I became politically aware back in 2012, I've been accustomed to getting the general election results the morning after, usually talking about who won or lost in social studies class on Wednesday. Now, that's not going to be the case.
Still, there's not a lot much of us can do about it. We voted, and now we'll wait for either a two-term President Trump or President-elect Biden to be called in the next week. One of the best pieces of advice I've gotten (and one that's spread as a meme recently) is the spheres of influence. Anything within your sphere of control can and should be done now. Anything outside of your control shouldn't be given your attention. The rest are things you can influence into either of the previous spheres.
Doomscrolling through Twitter to see the latest election updates is a waste of energy you can spend on things within your control or influence.
After reporting on this election since September of last year, I really didn't want it to end with a whimper instead of a bang. But there are more important things on my plate right now, like final projects and online exams, and I'd rather spend my panicked energy there instead of on something I have no control over. Remember your spheres of influence this week.
This is the opinion of Cristobal Spielmann, a junior environmental science major from Brentwood, Tennessee. Email comments to astory@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
