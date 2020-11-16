This year has felt like one never-ending roller coaster; a constant terror-filled ride full of screaming with every twist and turn. I constantly feel like I never have time to myself, and when I do have a moment to breathe I feel like I am unproductive and my mind is worrying about all the things I need to do. Needless to say, I am slightly overwhelmed.
This fall semester has felt endless, yet finals are approaching at an alarmingly fast rate. With nothing else to do but study or work, I feel personal pressure to do especially well this semester. It is too easy to spend endless hours on my phone watching interesting YouTube videos or hilariously chaotic TikToks. Both provide me with a break from my current state and instead allow me to indulge in a state of mindlessness. These might be fun ways to take a break, but eventually, they make me worry about wasting time.
This year has been especially stressful and for many of us has created an environment of constant uncertainty and worry. According to the New York Times, “we may also worry because it feels like a way to do something when we feel helpless. There’s some logic in that, and even some science: When we worry, we may feel less afraid, since worrying involves thinking rather than feeling.”
With the monotonous routine of waking up, plugging in, hours of homework and then sleep, this semester feels like one long fever dream, stalling on a stressed state of mind. I have nothing to look forward to; no late-night study sessions, early morning coffee chats or daily conversations with roommates. With nothing to look forward to, school is not only academically exhausting but also emotionally draining. With a completely online platform, there is no connection; we are just faces projected on a screen.
Our bodies are affected by a constant state of stress. NPR reported, “When the body feels unsafe — whether it's a physical threat of attack or a psychological fear of losing a job or catching a disease — the brain signals adrenal glands to pump stress hormones. Adrenaline and cortisol flood the body, activating the fight-or-flight response. They also disrupt bodily functions that aren't necessary for immediate survival, such as digestion and reproduction.”
I feel drained. Stretched way too thin by personal, academic and work responsibilities. I need something to look forward to. I propose we schedule a time for ourselves, actively writing into our calendars at least 30 minutes for self-relaxation. Reach out to family and friends about how you are coping. Although the temperatures are dropping, get outside and enjoy the fresh air. Set personal goals each day; start with something as small as making your bed or cleaning your room. Feeling overwhelmed does not define your success.
We need to introduce ourselves to self-care. Taking time for ourselves can feel overly indulgent, but this kind of mindset only perpetuates self-deprivation. The New York Times suggests, “we can break down self-care into four buckets: physical, mental, social and spiritual (think of that last one as a grab bag.) Using those frames of reference, you can begin to experiment with different techniques that might work.
For myself, I joined a running club and made a personal goal of reading for leisure. I am allowing myself to take a moment to be completely selfish. When we are feeling stressed others can sense our distress and in turn, feel out of whack. I am determined to turn my negative feelings of being exhausted into motivation to finish this semester on a high note. We need to be aware of mental health and acknowledge its influence on our daily lives. Allowing ourselves to breathe and escape from our anxiety-inducing realities allows us to take control of our paths to success. For this week, I am reintroducing the small joys I have been missing from my life.
This is the opinion of Caroline Thoms, a sophomore English major from Chicago. Email comments to astory@theloyolan.com. Email comments to astory@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like The Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.