Fake news is the dreaded political phrase of journalism today, and the concept has now found its way into student journalism, hitting particularly close to home.
During the recent impeachment trial of ASLMU Senator Stephanie Martinez in the ongoing news cycle enveloping ASLMU, Will Donahue, a junior political science major and a witness on behalf of Sen. Martinez, claimed that the timing of the trial coincided with an article by The Loyolan, "regarding the resurfacing of the petition against Martinez," paraphrased in a tweet on The Loyolan's official Twitter account.
The insinuation of Donahue's comment is a claim that somehow The Loyolan's publishing of relevant, local news for students is equivalent to conspiracy. Not only is this claim an attack on a nearly century-old student paper reporting political news, in an election year, it also somehow places our paper in opposition to the political diversity on campus, namely conservatives. Since their argument that the student government was biased against conservatives was so prevalent in this defense, it somehow extended to the school paper.
This attack isn't based on any real evidence. Our news team has extensively covered the impeachment trial from all angles and all lights with several quotes of students and ASLMU members to give a full picture of the situation at hand. Even in our own opinion section, a member of our staff analyzed the case and argued that the results were unconstitutional. Granted, none of The Loyolan's individual opinion pieces are to speak for the paper or the University as a whole, but that's all the more reason to argue in favor of our neutrality.
Earlier yesterday, Vox writer Sean Illing tweeted out, in response to an article from The New York Times on the disappearance of local papers, that "The collapse of local news and the consequent nationalization of politics is arguably the least understood crisis in this country[.]" That crisis is one where every issue is viewed through a red-blue lens
Nationalization has hit our campus hard in the wake of the ASLMU impeachment trial and more political groups, events and ideas on campus — or, since campus is still closed off for right now, online through Instagram and Zoom — are gaining influence in LMU life. Most recently, a Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) chapter has rooted itself alongside the other political groups on campus like the conservative Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) chapter and the liberal College Democrats just a few weeks before the big election.
I've previously written against a resurgence of campus political clubs like Young Republicans and Democrats in an opinion piece for The Loyolan's Election 2020 initiative. Polarized political groups are an unnecessary addition given both the apparent lack of an appetite for such clubs in the first place and the student-wide amnesia over previous politically-motivated endeavors on campus. What I didn't expect were the effects of what would happen once they actually took hold on our campus, especially toward journalistic stability by questioning the legitimacy of local news for reporting the news.
As we've seen in the past week, an increase in explicitly political thoughts and activities in the community politicizes the non-political, with D.C. politicians tweeting about student government procedure in L.A. universities and the legitimacy of local outlets for the community being questioned from our own community. This isn't to argue in favor of top-down censorship, but to recognize that these interests will have a massive effect on how students understand campus news.
We, as student journalists, shouldn't have to face these kinds of attacks for talking about issues central to our community, especially without any other agenda. We are free of fake news; we should be free of the label, too.
This is the opinion of Cristobal Spielmann, a junior environmental science major from Brentwood, Tennessee. Email comments to astory@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
