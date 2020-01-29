The freedom of student press is essential to holding our University accountable for its actions and the actions of its community members.
This Wednesday is Student Press Freedom Day, which according to the Student Press Law Center, is “a national day of action when we celebrate the contributions of student journalists and highlight the need to support their independence without censorship or threat to their advisers.” This year’s theme for Student Press Freedom Day is “This is What Student Press Freedom Looks Like”.
You might be wondering whether this day has any real significance, but the freedom of the press, especially student press, is important to the safety of our community and its ability to function in an ethical manner.
If the administration at this school could censor everything we said, there would be no effective change and student’s concerns might never be heard. Initiatives such as ASLMU distributing menstrual products was possible because students voiced their needs.
Jan. 29 was chosen to be Student Press Freedom Day because it coincides with the anniversary of the Hazelwood School District v. Kuhlmeier decision in which the Supreme Court ruled that a high school could censor the student newspaper because it was funded by the school and the work was done in class to be edited by the school before publication. This decision set a precedent that if student press was funded by their school or university, it could be censored at any time in order to keep the right image and not cause any problems.
Any form of censoring is a violation of our First Amendment should not be tolerated. To celebrate this very right, the Loyolan will be featuring Monica Lewinsky as our speaker at this year's First Amendment Week.
We at the Loyolan are privileged to be funded by the University while maintaining the ability to write whatever we choose. We stand with all student journalists who have had their voice taken away by their administration. We believe that the freedom to report on issues and express our opinions is one of our most essential rights and we stand with those fighting to uphold that standard.
