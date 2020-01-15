Although President Donald Trump’s campaign was built on the promise of de-escalating conflict in the Middle East and ending “endless war,” his presidency has shown little effort to prevent tension with one of the biggest players in the Middle East — Iran.
Rising tensions with one of America's adversaries in the Middle East culminated when the U.S. killed Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani with an airstrike. Despite Trump’s claim that the attack was ordered to “stop a war,” the decision not only put all Americans at risk by potentially inciting reprisal against U.S. civilians, but also represents the president’s willingness to overstep his power and disregard the system of checks and balances.
As a result, all Americans, but especially students who have not lived through a full-fledged war in the Middle East and do not wish to do so, ought to hold the president accountable for his actions.
Just three days into the new decade, news broke that a U.S. drone killed Qassem Soleimani, the second most important political figure in Iran. Before long, the details began to surface. The responsibility for the attack belonged almost entirely to President Donald Trump, who from his resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, and with no congressional authorization, made the executive decision to target the Iranian general in response to a feud that began with the death of an American contractor in a rocket attack.
The situation was met with national distress, including LMU students. Sophomore studio arts and psychology double major Lorenzo Lizardi told me that when he first heard about the attack he felt “scared. It just upset me because it’s scary how the person in power doesn’t take care of delicate things ... That’s terrifying.”
In fact, the panic was such that the website that would be in charge of the U.S. draft crashed shortly after news broke due to the exorbitant traffic volume. Fear of being drafted for war made its way to the unaffiliated student-run social media comedy account, @barstoollmu, which posted an image of a text conversation, supposedly from the “Marine Corps Selection Officer for LMU.”
In this case, Iran’s ultimate retaliation did not prove to be as devastating as some Americans had expected. The Iranian government sent a series of high-precision missiles to a U.S. base in Iraq, but there were no reported casualties, and as a result, tension was tentatively de-escalated by both sides.
However, this does not undermine the magnitude of the president’s action. The assassination of a political figure, despite his past military history, is never justified during peacetime as it creates a precedent for the violation of the mutual sovereignty of nations. The United States would in no situation tolerate any form of violence against one of its own political figures during peacetime. It should expect no different from other sovereign nations. Without proof that the airstrike was necessary for the prevention of an immediate attack from Iran, there is no reason why Trump should have made this decision without first consulting the American congress and attempting to pursue a diplomatic approach.
Furthermore, congressmen and women from both the left and right of the political spectrum have spoken about how limited their participation in and even knowledge of this decision was. Following a briefing that took place after the attack had occurred, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) crossed party lines by expressing frustration with President Trump’s lack of communication with Congress.
The president does not have the authority to start a war without congressional approval, and doing so could have lasting effects on the country and even upcoming election, so all Americans should be concerned about what this situation can tell us about the abuse of presidential power.
This is the opinion of Veronica Backer-Peral, a sophomore film and television production, history and computer science triple major from Pasadena, California. Tweet comments @LALoyolan or email editor@theloyolan.com.
