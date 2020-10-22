We have all either done it or seen it: cheat. Whether it be lying on a college application, professional athletes taking steroids or looking at your neighbor’s answers during a test, we all know what cheating looks like. The temptation to cheat is even stronger in a remote online course. Teachers and students have adapted to the new norm of learning, so why can’t testing change as well?
According to The New York Times, “as a semester like no other winds down for college students, with bedrooms replacing classrooms as testing sites amid the coronavirus pandemic, professors accustomed to classrooms are no longer able to keep a close eye on test-takers, looking for cheat sheets and wandering eyes.” Taking a test amid the pandemic can be an anxiety-inducing process, students plugged into the interface as their professors or AI watch their every move.
We are currently in an age where technology is constantly at our fingertips. We are rarely seen without our phones in our hands. Privacy is the utmost concern concerning personal information.
It is unsettling to be constantly watched but this doesn’t deter a student from Googling answers. The constant pressure for a student to succeed stresses a high value on a letter grade versus the student’s ultimate understanding at the end of a course. Current academic testing procedures foster an environment of competitive drive that doesn’t necessarily equate to acquiring knowledge.
NPR reported, “cheating is also affected by how you compare yourself to others. For instance, if you see that others are doing better than you financially, you are more likely to cheat. In another study, researchers discovered that participants who recently won a competition were more likely to cheat than other competitors.” It is much easier to look up a question whilst taking a test. Our brains are hardwired to immediate responses, thus it seems tempting to be able to lookup an answer during testing, rather than preparing beforehand.
In 2010, The New Yorker reported, “excusing plagiarism as some sort of modern-day academic mash-up won’t teach students anything more than how to lie and get away with it. We should be teaching students how to produce original work.” It is now 10 years later, and technology has further evolved.
Although some studies suggest humans receive pleasure from cheating, inherently we want to be truthful. Cheating is inevitable in any competitive situation, which in reality is life. Instead of watching students take an outdated multiple-choice exam, why don’t we adapt to newer testing techniques?
The New York Times reported, "monitoring test-taking is never going to be flawless, and the pandemic has forced many schools into imperfect accommodations for virtual education. But Broussard said the underlying problem is that people too often misapply technology as a solution, when they should be approaching the problem differently." Learning to apply our newfound knowledge is part of being a human. Instead of following the same old style of spitting out information on the command, let's instead create an academic environment that promotes unconstitutional ways of evaluating our knowledge.
I suggest that instead of timing a test while a computer camera watches your every move, we invent new methods to test knowledge, new types of testing. Why not have a short conversation with each student on what they have taken away from the required reading. Promote creatively designed projects or spirited debates. An academic environment should promote learning, not purely success. Students should be excited about the knowledge they acquire, instead of stressing about the points they might lose. School is another environment where young individuals can grow and evolve, so why not meet them halfway and acclimate to new and interesting examination methods?
This is the opinion of Caroline Thoms, a sophomore English major from Chicago. Email comments to astory@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
