Corteva Agriscience was the nation’s largest producer of chlorpyrifos, a pesticide found in fruit, vegetable and cereal crops, until deciding to stop production for financial reasons. I would hope that the majority of Americans would prioritize the health of their children over finances; however, the lack of knowledge when it comes to pesticides on fresh foods progresses the problem further. How can a grocery-shopping parent protect their child from harmful chemicals they don’t even know exist? People must realize and understand the chemicals consumed with every strawberry or salad, and take a stand against this harmful produce.
This decision is a huge win for major environmental group Earthjustice, who sued the Environmental Protecion Agency in 2019 after the Trump Administration refused to ban chlorpyrifos. After working to ban this pesticide for years, major production will stop due to lack in profits — ironic considering its drastic harmful effects. In short, the halt of chlorpyrifos production is a fluke. The manufacturer was solely motivated by financial considerations, even after Earthjustice spent time in court tirelessly trying to end production for its negative effects on children’s health.
On the same day Corteva Agriscience decided to stop production, California made it illegal to sell chlorphyrifos. While this was another win for the anti-pesticide activists, the fight will continue as the federal government continues to allow other manufacturers to produce the product. California has spoken out against chlorpyrifos before, even labeling it as a “developmental toxicant” under Proposition 65 back in late 2017.
“The more I study this in classes, the more I realize it’s a huge problem no one really talks about,” said freshman health and human sciences major Tyler Johnson. “Many pesticides can be linked to cancer development and neurological issues.”
Chlorpyrifos specifically has been proven to damage the human nervous system, blocking an enzyme called acetylcholinesterase that the human body needs to control neurotransmitter communication. Other pesticides called organophosphates have been studied in child development, and a UC Davis study found that women living near crop fields using organophosphate pesticides had a 60% higher chance of having a child with autism spectrum disorder.
“People can avoid consuming pesticides by washing their produce well,” said Dr. Hawley C. Almstedt, a health and human sciences professor. “We can also avoid eating conventional versions (non-organic) of the 12 most contaminated fruits and vegetables and choose to eat organic versions of these foods instead.”
Dr. Almstedt was referring to the 12 most contaminated fruits and vegetables according to the Environmental Working Group, which ranks strawberries first — one of the most common fruits in American households. Imagine every time you ate a strawberry as a child, you were not only eating a sweet snack but also a handful of harmful pesticides. The next two foods on the list are spinach and kale — vegetables you can find in almost any salad. Unfortunately, pesticides are everywhere, and as much as we can hope government regulations will protect us from taking in dangerous chemicals, we just don’t know what we’re putting in our bodies.
“Produce raised organically will have less pesticide residue. It is also important to know which produce are likely to have very little pesticide residue. When on a tight budget, buying organic versions of these foods may not be necessary in order to avoid pesticide exposure,” said Almstedt.
Fruits and vegetables with little pesticide residue include avocado, sweet corn, pineapples and many others. Staying aware of foods with a lower rate of chemicals is a small way students can improve their diets and stay away from a high pesticide intake. Becoming aware of dangerous pesticides is the first step, and after that, simple practices like washing fruit and eating organic may end up saving your body from neurological and physical damage.
