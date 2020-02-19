During a long and philosophical conversation about life — the kind that only comes about when one is procrastinating for a midterm — I suddenly came to the stunning realization that I am of the last generation that remembers life before the smartphone. When I got my first neon blue Virgin mobile flip phone, I thought I was the luckiest kid in the world. A couple of years ago, my then eleven-year-old brother got an iPhone, and the worst part is that he was expecting it. After all, his friends had gotten one the year earlier.
Despite the absurd speed at which technology was moving, one thing everyone seemed to agree on was very positive — as the internet and mobile technology grew, so did access to information. And access to seemingly infinite information appeared to promise a new age where ignorance and lies were a thing of the past.
It turns out that we got one part right: access to information has grown exponentially in the past few years, but the other assumption—the assumption that the information boom was something positive—well, we might have to reconsider that one.
Nowadays, we have an abundance of information available. I can check the news on my phone, my watch, my laptop or on the TV in the LMU Starbucks that is always playing, but no one seems to be watching. On Instagram, I can find Brad from philosophy’s second cousin’s girlfriend in a minute. Now with Snap Maps on Snapchat, I can probably even find where she lives. Since 2010, the amount of data created worldwide has risen from two zettabytes to 175 predicted for 2025. That’s 175 sextillion bytes, or 175 millions of billions.
The issue is not necessarily that young people don’t want to stay up to date on this abundance of information that exists. In fact, new studies show that young Americans are increasingly downloading credible news apps, according to Harvard’s NiemanLab. However, that’s about as deep as their relationship goes. Instead, the same study points to the fact that these same people spend minimal time on news applications in comparison to social media — where millenials and Gen Z get a majority of their information.
However, the problem with social media is that rather than encouraging users to explore different opinions and perspectives, it encourages them to surround themselves with information that they already side with. In fact, social media creates a “spiral of silence” that encourages people to share only those opinions that they believe others will agree with, essentially disincentivizing actual conversation or debate, according to a Pew Research Center study.
“I get my news from a mixture of social media,” sophomore computer science major Booker Martin explained, “I think I’m probably more exposed to media that is similar to what I already believe, especially since my circle of friends on social media generally have similar views as me, so those views are reinforced.”
One effect of this is apparent in the growth of populism as an international phenomenon. The more people find themselves in bubbles of like-minded people, the more likely they are to develop increasingly radical versions of their pre-existing views. This is commonly known as “groupthink.” As a result, social media provides the perfect breeding ground for left and right-wing populist figures to spread their ideas and gain mass popular support, according to the Guardian. This is evident not only in the United States, but across the world. Populist leaders, from Maduro in Venezuela to Duterte in the Philippines, are increasingly gaining traction.
However, even if you aren’t necessarily using mass information productively, others are. The Cambridge Analytica scandal in the aftermath of President Trump’s election revealed the extent to which individuals’ information can be used against them. Cambridge Analytica harvested mass amounts of data from Facebook that could later be sold to political campaigns, such as the Trump campaign, in order to create targeted ads for different groups.
Mass information is incredibly effective in manipulating crowds, but it’s also incredibly ineffective in motivating people to actually explore different and unique points of view. Maybe, access to information is not the end-all cure-all to ignorance that we might have hoped it could be.
