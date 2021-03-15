Back in the glorious days of in-person learning, The Habit on campus would close at 2 a.m. On this particular Sunday during freshman year, I was cutting it close –– or so I thought. After leaving my dorm room at 1:55 a.m. and jogging all the way to McKay Hall in hopes that I would be able to slide in my order at the very last minute, I checked my phone to see that it was ... 1:03 a.m.? This was my first experience switching from daylight saving time. And as someone from Japan, a country without daylight savings, this was a foreign experience to me, and quite frankly, a ridiculous one.
Interestingly, a lot of people seem to agree with me. According to a survey in 2019, 71 percent of the American population believe that we should put an end to the semi-annual forwarding and rewinding of clocks. Right now, about 70 countries around the world use daylight saving time, but it is relatively unpopular, with numerous governments beginning to take the step towards abolishing them. Daylight saving time is, at the very least, a massive inconvenience to all, and at the very worst, leads to an array of problems including an increase in people’s health complications and inefficient work, without bringing much significant benefit to our society. Thus, in this day and age, we are better off completely abandoning this meaningless system of daylight savings than continuing on this inconvenient procedure that costs the United States $1.7 billion in lost opportunity cost each year.
The argument over daylight savings dates all the way back to the 18th century when the idea was originally proposed by Benjamin Franklin. From then, the idea had gradually spread around the world, officially implemented for the first time in 1916 in Germany. Several other western countries followed suit over the next few years, including the United States in 1918. The purpose of this system was to utilize natural daylight and cut down on energy spending since if it is light out longer, people will not turn on their electricity until later in the evening. This, in theory, is an ingenious idea.
However, as recent research suggests, daylight savings may not be as effective in conserving energy as we once thought. For starters, although it is true that demand for lighting in the evening drops, in some cases, the demand for it increases in the darker mornings, thus canceling out the entire system. Take Australia for example. For the 2000 Sydney Olympics, parts of Australia stayed on daylight saving time longer than other areas, and the comparison between the two suggested that there was virtually no difference in energy expenditure, thanks to the increased electricity use in the morning. Even more notable is the fact that in warmer areas like Indiana, the decline in demand for lighting is almost always accompanied by the rise in usage of air conditioning. The extra hour of daylight means that people spend longer in the sweltering heat, leading to an increase in air conditioning usage, canceling out any electricity that may have been saved.
Therefore, with the introduction of air conditioners, daylight savings is essentially zero-impact in energy conservation. Not only is it ineffective, but daylight savings also does more harm than good. Various research over the years has found that the semi-annual forced time shift has a deleterious effect on our health more than we realize. By disrupting our circadian rhythm, daylight savings increases the risk of a heart attack by an astonishing 10 percent for the next few days after the time shift. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, daylight savings causes our biological clock and the environmental clock to misalign with each other in a way that raises serious health and safety risks. Even if it is not as dire of a consequence, daylight savings causes what is known as “social jetlag” where people are more tired than usual, since their internal body clock cannot instantaneously adjust to the artificial altercation of time. So if you are feeling a little off or if you catch yourself falling asleep in class today, remember that you are not the only one. In the realistic time of the pandemic where we are already Zoomed-out and tired from sitting in front of our computer for the entire day, we do not need any additional factors of stress on our mind or body.
The more thought that goes into it, the less and less it makes sense for us to continue daylight savings. Especially in the current era where most industries have experienced globalization and have branched out internationally where the time difference is already a pain to work with, we do not need some countries skipping forward and rewinding back twice a year while other countries remain stationary. I, for one, am still upset over missing one of my classes last November when I was taking classes from Japan just because I did not realize that it was daylight savings day in America.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a sophomore film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to vbackerperal@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
