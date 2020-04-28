A lot of LMU students are missing campus right now, but I'd encourage them to wait a bit longer before getting excited about next semester.
Since spring break and the closure of campus for students in response to COVID-19 pandemic, LMU has been uncomfortably empty, at least for now. LMU hasn't released any statement that online instruction will continue into the fall semester, though housing assignments for the fall semester have yet to be impacted or cancelled. It's probably expected that campus will reopen in late August for courses.
However, if LMU is going to be smart about its reopening, it should honestly restructure any plans right now to not reopen campus until the spring 2021 semester, as some other colleges have considered, such as Boston University and Oregon State University.
The Westchester campus is practically a breeding ground for any COVID-19 infection to spiral out of control. Any asymptomatic student or faculty member could get another vulnerable person infected by spreading droplets at one of the many possible locations where multiple people interact on a daily basis. Even if LMU put social distancing measures in place to limit these interactions by having physical barriers and reminding people to stand six feet apart, mirroring what grocery stores in L.A. County have been doing for some weeks now, it will be much harder to enforce. Grocery stores are typically one big building and are now working at 25-50% capacity. LMU, meanwhile, has many different buildings and 9,682 total students (including undergrads, graduates and law students).
Limiting access to LMU's campus to just 25% of undergraduates for on-campus housing only while closing off high-risk areas like dining would still mean around 1,660 people on campus minimum, not counting faculty. That might not sound so bad compared to operating at full capacity, but it was a similar situation to what Liberty University had in March when it invited over a thousand students back to campus after spring break.
While Liberty's courses moved online and the university put in other strict social distancing practices, it hasn't stopped those in the community from getting COVID-19, including reportedly nearly a dozen students showing symptoms, according to The New York Times.
Granted, Liberty is likely the exception rather than the rule with universities reopening, since the university reopened as cases were (and still are) climbing in the state, and Liberty's president, Jerry Falwell Jr., is a hard-right partisan scion of a televangelist who claimed people were "overreacting" about the pandemic that has since killed more than 50,000 people in the country. At the same time, it's not like the virus will go away after a few months of sheltering in place once and LMU won't face the same problems Liberty had. We're expected to be hit with a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall, combined with the flu season for even more chaos.
There's an unhealthy optimism associated with people wanting to return to some kind of normal as soon as possible. Back on April 1, when events like VidCon and E3 were already cancelled, The L.A. Times posted an overly hopeful video discussion titled "Is Comic-Con 2020 happening? Definitely maybe," just over two weeks before the con was officially cancelled. While the discussion still touched on the logistical nightmares of trying to host the convention at that point, the video still left too much up in the air for where the con would eventually end up. The same unhealthy optimism could be said for Liberty University and, just yesterday, Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro, said, "I think what we need now is optimism."
Far from what Navarro is suggesting, we need to be honest, and perhaps a bit pessimistic, about where we are right now.
That said, I'm not any more prescient than anyone else. Maybe, after widespread testing is possible across the country, LMU will reopen in August with social distancing in place and things can quickly return to semi-normal by the start of the fall semester.
But as to whether the University opens up quickly or opens up safely, I'd rather LMU take the safer route, and I have enough faith that it'll be the route taken once students hopefully come back in January.
This is the opinion of Cristobal Spielmann, a sophomore environmental science major from Brentwood, Tennessee. Tweet comments @LALoyolan or email astory@theloyolan.com.
