Dear fellow Lions,
Undoubtedly, this is a nightmare: national panic, economic instability, part of our spring semester modified to fit a screen. Despite the University’s shift to online courses, the Loyolan will do its best to provide you with the relevant, accurate and responsible content that it has been for almost a century. In this time of uncertainty, we will continue our work to fulfill that promise.
The free flow of information is critical during a national emergency, and the student voice is imperative during the University’s hiatus. To ensure that your voice is heard, the Loyolan has, like your economics and performing arts classes, shifted entirely to an online platform.
The Loyolan staff will be reporting remotely from all over the world to let you know what is happening both on our campus and off of it. From 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, our staff will be clocking in to produce and publish content. We aim to keep you informed and connected to our University despite the distance.
We are all in this together.
Sincerely,
Molly Jean Box, editor-in-chief
