Looking back on the almost-year-old COVID-19 pandemic, one of the immortal quotes that'll be printed in the history books documenting humanity's response to this catastrophic event will definitely be "If I get Corona, I get Corona," uttered by one spring-breaker in Florida back in March.
Although the originator of the quote has since apologized for his remarks, it's become an iconic shorthand for skirting pandemic norms for non-important reasons. Not necessarily adjusting traditions to social distancing standards, but generally acting irresponsibly given the information about the virus we now know. Going out to eat at a restaurant or watch movies at an indoor theater instead of doing all those activities at home are all examples of this mentality, at least they were before the current Southern California lockdowns.
As we're in the middle of the third and most brutal wave of the pandemic, several universities have axed their spring breaks given the current climate, from USC to California Lutheran University. Reasons mostly stem from fears of students traveling from place to place, potentially bringing back COVID-19 to campus, should it reopen. Our institution should follow suit.
The current schedule for LMU students in the Spring 2021 semester still has a five-day-long spring break, unadjusted from the Spring 2020 semester. This is on top of the federal, state and religious holidays baked into the calendar that amounts to a total of nine days off from schoolwork, a whopping 15 if you include the weekends bookending spring break and Easter.
If we subtract spring break from the schedule entirely, we would still be left with between four and six days off from school, which is more than enough time to take a break from the demands of courses and clubs by relaxing at home. Assuming lockdowns and general social distancing attitudes continue into next year—which is very likely the case—there won't be a lot of places to go to during spring break in the first place.
By totally disincentivizing use different word or rephrase into "removing the incentive" any opportunity for resident or arriving students during a possible re-opening to go out and potentially becoming asymptomatic carriers, it lowers the chances of campus turning into a COVID-19 hotspot with a blind trail for contact tracing.
Of course, no one wins a popularity contest with college students by suggesting you gut nine free days from the calendar.
Recently, The Daily Aztec editorial board denounced the decision for San Diego State University's student government to cut their "traditional nine-day [spring break]"—the number is inflated for weekends—instead opting for "four separate non-instructional days." By not getting a normal break, the editorial board argues, this loses the needed time off for faculty and students to de-stress from adjusting to the chaos of distance learning.
I've had more than my share of complaints with how the University latched onto Zoom as its preferred platform, but there's not much to say about distanced learning at this point other than it's a new normal. It's been roughly nine months since COVID-19 brought about distanced learning for practically everybody; you have had ample time to adjust.
At least in our University's case, there are opportunities for de-stressing or seeking mental help that don't require a spring break, like with Student Psychological Services (SPS) offering teletherapy for students in California or utilizing one of the aforementioned holidays to focus attention on something other than schoolwork.
With the long road ahead until enough of us are vaccinated and this virus isn't so much a part of our daily lives, why take the chance? Let's save ourselves from more heartbreak and more COVID-19 cases by striking our spring break from the schedule.
This is the opinion of Cristobal Spielmann, a junior environmental science major from Brentwood, Tennessee. Email comments to astory@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like The Loyolan on Facebook.
