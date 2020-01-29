With recent coverage of the rapidly spreading novel strain of coronavirus (CoV), it is easy to believe that the near future will contain a Contagion-like apocalyptic epidemic. The immense amount of coverage spreading a novel strain of coronavirus (CoV) disease is getting causes us to have a heightened awareness of it, but has also warped the actual reality of the situation. We, as informed citizens, must apply context to the current reports of this disease rather than engaging in panicked response to the constant, confusing stream of information that is being released about the virus.
Just this Monday, the front pages of four of the five most circulated U.S. daily newspapers had articles about the spreading virus. This strain, originating from Wuhan, China, is a new version of the coronavirus — the virus that brought MERS and SARS, two globally covered contagions, in the 2000s.
It is okay to be aware about change to of the virus and to remain informed about the spread of coronavirus. But that information needs to come with facts of the situation, including where the cases are, the risk of contracting it and the actual severity of this strand of CoV. Tons of hypothetical information is being pumped out of health organizations predicting worst case-scenarios, like 100,000 undetected cases of CoV. While this information is important to help officials prepare for a possible response to an epidemic, it cannot be presented to the public without the context that surrounds it.
Instead of just reporting headlines with phrases like “Fear Intensifies” or “Alarm Grows,” (as seen in the New York Times), news outlets should push information that describes the actual risk of the virus. Now don’t get me wrong, Wuhan is a serious virus that has the potential to spread across the world if not actively addressed and contained.
One of the main reasons for the swift and severe response of medical officials is the newness of the virus and its capability of human-to-human transmission it is. Wuhan stain of CoV is a very contagious virus, and it is spreading rapidly in China. However, with basic precautions, the spread can be quickly contained — especially due to the isolated nature of the confirmed cases.
As reported by the CDC, the risk factor for the general American population contracting CoV is low. As of the morning of Jan. 27, there were 2,798 confirmed cases of CoV across the globe. 2,741 cases are in the country of China, and only five of those confirmed cases are in the United States. Furthermore, many of the most severe cases have been on people who were already dealing with a weakened immune system. And 106 of deaths resulting from CoV happened in China where it was first detected.
We shouldn’t allow this virus to cause widespread panic in the U.S. There are many more pressing issues both locally and globally than this new virus. Regardless, it is more likely you'll contract a deadly case of the common flu than you are a mild case of the Wuhan coronavirus.
This is the opinion of Alyssa Story, a freshman film, television and media studies major from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Tweet comments @LALoyolan or email editor@theloyolan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.