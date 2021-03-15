Women's History Month: Let's celebrate our female student leaders

Women’s History Month offers 31 glorious days to revel in all the progress that women have managed to accomplish in the face of misogyny. Like most years, 2021’s list of female powerhouses includes the likes of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Michelle Obama. These icons dominate our current conception of what qualifies as a powerful leading woman, but what about the icons a little closer to home?
It’s about time that we bring LMU student leaders into our lists of powerhouse women worth celebrating this month.
Pushing to recognize women-led organizations on campus isn’t some shallow attempt at virtue signaling that we value women. Its effects on undergraduate women’s leadership development hold a lot of positive potential. A study found that colleges’ campus organizations have yet to fully break the barriers and constraints on women’s leadership behaviors and styles. Alternative avenues for developing female leadership have risen in the form of women-centric organizations geared to provide a space for women to promote and cultivate their leadership abilities. These organizations, along with other forms of action, are critical in female students’ leadership equity and development.
In an attempt to start the tradition of celebrating our female student leaders, I was able to speak to members of three female-empowering campus organizations. In no particular order, I turn the spotlight on these women and their work to empower others.
3. Society of Women Engineers (SWE)
Society of Women Engineers provides the space and resources to equip women with the tools to navigate the male-dominated STEM field. Speaking with senior computer science major and president of SWE Lauren Lindsey, it was evident that SWE fully commits itself to programs that develop student leadership in women. Of these programs, Lindsey spoke highly of their mentorship program. In a field where only 27% of its industry workers are women, STEM women have reported feelings of competition for the “woman’s spot” and, once there, usually distance themselves from other women.
To combat this, Lindsey’s mentorship program attempts to “humanize those upperclassmen, [because] when you come in as a freshman, it can be really intimidating in STEM classes. You feel like you’ll never fit in, you’ll never be one of those people. Having that mentorship program is really important for that.” The efforts of Lindsey to combat the toxic dynamics in the STEM field deserves to be recognized and celebrated.
2. Empower HER
Empower HER works with struggling communities to provide access to menstruation resources and education. Sophomore communications major Julianna Allen, though currently on a leave of absence from LMU, began as social media and recruitment chair and ultimately expanded and continued her role during her leave as donation graphics coordinator and head of events and fundraising. Allen attributes this expansion to the lack of engagement. The issue is perhaps one of the most perennial plights of women throughout history: inattention.
Allen opened up about her organization’s struggle to gain attention and traction. She stated that, “It’s disheartening that we don’t get the recognition I think we deserve. We’re doing all of this important work . . . there definitely could be more recognition for female leadership and female-run organizations.” The fight by Allen for recognition and progress in regard to the taboo topic of menstruation is a tale as old as women. It’s a fight that deserves to be recognized and celebrated.
1. Women in Politics
Women in Politics seeks to empower women in the realm of politics. President Claire Davis, a sophomore political science and journalism double major, and Vice President Remi Feldman-Garden, a freshman political science major with a classics and archaeology minor, spoke upon the purpose for their founding and why campus pathways for female leadership are so important.
When discussing the impact of the towering legacy of many female icons on college-aged students, Feldman explained, “It's so hard to get started for some women. How do I become a giant? How do I start? We’re not given the tools. I wanted to find my own space to become as big as I can become, and also empower other women who have the same feelings as me.”
Together, Davis and Feldman’s vision for a more representative political landscape engaged with women starts with addressing political ambition disparity and creating a space for women to fully realize their political capabilities. Despite this vision, Davis notes that the organization’s creation was met with some resistance. “When I first started the club,” Davis recalled, “there was an email sent out with concern for the necessity of this club.”
A similar struggle came after one of their events was Zoom bombed by trolls with hate speech and pornographic images. Davis and Feldman noted the difficulty of notifying campus. “We definitely felt like we had to claw our way into that like, listen to us, this is what happened.” Davis mentioned the painful process of providing testimony and recorded proof. But for Davis and Feldman, these struggles only validated the purpose of their organization. To persist in empowered action despite the pushback of others makes Davis and Feldman’s efforts worthy of recognition and celebration.
While these are certainly not all the women-led organizations at LMU that deserve recognition, spotlighting their contributions to LMU’s very own women’s history is a huge step for female leadership development. While I hope that celebrating female student leadership becomes a normalized practice, until then, I offer a round of applause for these women and their empowerment efforts.
This is the opinion of Mekai Watson, a freshman screenwriting major from Dallas, Texas. Email comments to vbackerperal@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like The Loyolan on Facebook.
