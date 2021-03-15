As Americans who qualify begin to receive their $1,400 stimulus checks from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill––which in this round includes payments for claimed dependents older than 17––they can send their thank-you notes to the players of the WNBA. Without them, there might not have been the election of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), a Democrat Senate majority or the new stimulus package.
The 2020 WNBA season was dedicated to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) and #SayHerName campaigns after the killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. The league of majority Black women took to the court sporting BLM shirts and many custom sneakers to honor those killed by police brutality; much like our own women’s basketball team did with their jerseys this season. There were mixed reactions to these decisions, the most noticeable of which were those of then-senator and co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, Kelly Loeffler.
In response to the players' and league's decision to dedicate the season to BLM, Loeffler stated that she “oppose[d] the Black Lives Matter political movement” and argued that it “called for the removal of Jesus from churches and the disruption of the nuclear family structure.” Not only was this a gross misrepresentation of what the league and BLM were ––and are––fighting for, but a political stunt to appease Loeffler’s Trump-loving, thin-blue-line supporters. Not to mention yet another example of the voices of Black women being silenced or misconstrued.
The players were naturally angered, but instead of attacking Loeffler in the media––like she probably wanted them to in order to prove that BLM is simply a destructive “disruption”––they did some research on her opponent. Enter Rev. Raphael Warnock. The Black preacher from Georgia aligned with the players' beliefs and so the plan was set. When the time came there was no mention of Loeffler. Simply shirts that said "Vote Warnock"
Warnock surged in the polls after the shirts were worn on Aug. 4. However, the support didn’t stop after the Seattle Storm were crowned the 2021 Champions. The fight continued, and after the Nov. 3 elections forced a runoff for both Georgia senate seat races, the WNBA’s influence only continued to strengthen.
Players posted on social media and sold shirts that read “VOTE” with a Georgia peach adorning the middle of the ‘O’ to inspire Georgians to go out and vote. Their dedication paid off when in the early hours of Jan. 6, Warnock was projected to beat Loeffler. Democrat challenger to the other senate seat Jon Ossoff would follow, beating incumbent Sen. David Perdue, giving Democrats the control of the Senate, and giving the players of WNBA arguably their greatest championship ever.
The movement for Warnock, and subsequently Ossoff, was spearheaded by Sue Bird, a 19-year veteran point guard for the Seattle Storm. Although New York Liberty guard Layshia Clarendon and L.A. Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike spearheaded the season’s social justice campaign, they put Bird in charge of going after Loeffler. Why? Because she's white.
For many Georgians who were on the fence, it would be easier for them to hear this message and endorsement from a white woman. In an interview with Insider, Clarendon said “white folks in our country will listen to other white people tell the pain and struggle of Black people before actually just listening to Black folks.” The players knew they needed to get the message out, so they knew they would have to do so through a white conduit for it to be truly effective.
But think about that for a second. It’s outrageous a) that they even had to think about this and b) that it took a white woman speaking out about injustices against Black people for everyone to actually listen. It is past time that we respect the voices of Black women. That starts with Black women actually being able to see themselves represented in the media.
The Black players of the WNBA know this fight all too well as only 4% of sports coverage goes to women’s sports to begin with, and the majority of that goes to white women, leaving a void of both representation and opportunity. Female athletes have long been overlooked but even within the small representation they have, Black women have been left out of the picture.
We need to show up for these women. We need to support women’s sports media companies such as TOGETHXR and the Black Women’s Player Collective. We need to go to games and invest our time and money into making sure that these women’s voices continue to be heard and valued.
As you receive your $1,400 stimulus checks remember who got us to this point. Use some of that $1,400 to buy WNBA Players Association merch from BreakingT or a signature WNBA orange hoodie. And while you may thank Black women and the WNBA for your stimulus checks this month, don’t forget that the fight for equity and inclusion extends beyond when your $1,400 has been spent. These women have supported America, now it’s time for America to show up for them.
This is the opinion of Ashley Buschhorn a freshman journalism and computer science major from Austin, Texas. Email comments to vbackerperal@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
