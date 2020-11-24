Biden will have a busy first 100 days

Votes have been counted, tweets have been tweeted, lawsuits have been issued, votes have been recounted and now three weeks after Nov. 3, President Donald Trump’s administration will allow President-elect Joe Biden’s team to begin the formal transition of power.
Despite Trump still having yet to concede the election, with more states certifying Biden’s victory, including contested Pennsylvania and Nevada, many Americans are starting to look past the election to what the Biden administration has promised to do once inaugurated.
On the new Biden-Harris transition website, the administration’s priorities are listed as COVID-19, economic recovery, racial equity and climate change. Beyond those categories named, Biden has made plenty of day one and first 100 days policy promises, ranging from the environment to immigration and healthcare. Here are a few of them:
COVID-19
- “Listen to science” by rejoining the World Health Organization
- Release a vaccine distribution plan
- Implement nationwide mask mandate
Economy
- Reverse some of Trump’s corporate tax cuts
- Extend COVID-19 crisis unemployment insurance
Racial Equity
- Institute a national police oversight commission
- Push Congress to pass the SAFE Justice Act, which reduces the use of mandatory minimum sentencing for nonviolent offenses
- Work with Congress to implement a nationwide ban on chokeholds
Environment
- Rejoin the Paris Agreement
- Launch nationwide effort for sustainable infrastructure job creation
Immigration
- Provide a path to citizenship for those part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and other undocumented people
- End family separation at U.S.-Mexico border, pass executive order establishing a task force focused on reuniting children and parents separated at the border
- Stop funding for U.S.-Mexico border wall
- Increase government supervision over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
- End Trump’s executive order banning travelers from some Muslim-majority countries
Junior communication studies major Samantha Wilson is hopeful that Biden will follow through on his promises in the first 100 days in office.
“I believe a lot of these promises will hinge on who controls the senate, but even without a Democratic majority I think [Biden] has the wherewithal and past experience within his cabinet to push through big promises such as the Paris Agreement, a COVID relief bill and coherent national strategy to fight the pandemic, and strengthening the affordable care act,” said Wilson. “I also hope to see this administration address racism and racist ideologies in our justice departments, education curriculum, and employment by redirecting funds to better serve local organizations dedicated to uplifting and empowering vulnerable communities. I think the best thing we can hold on to right now is hope and accountability, and the White House first shelter dog."
Emma Lee, a junior electrical engineering major, feels the urgency for Biden’s administration to follow through on his promises.
"I hope he does fulfill his first 100 days promises since a lot of them are things that are quite urgent, especially issues he’s planning on addressing with climate change, COVID, immigration, and racial inequality,” claimed Lee. “A lot of people feel as if politicians have not been following through with their promises and I hope Biden is able to gain people's trust in keeping his promises."
Next steps for voters have to include holding the Biden-Harris administration accountable to the many promises they made to the American people and remembering that politicians are supposed to work for the people, not the other way around.
