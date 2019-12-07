Congress does not have representative representation
Subscribe
Latest News
- Sullivan Field brings atmosphere for playoff game
- Five ways to show your appreciation for your mentors
- Ethical holiday shopping
- Human rights month
- Is Global Citizens Day enough?
- Green LMU threatens students over refill scans
- Tau Kappa welcomes eight new sorority sisters
- Picky vs foodie: brunch for dinner at the Crimson Lion
Most Popular
Articles
- Military service shouldn't be compulsory
- Find the workout that keeps you motivated at Sonki Fitness
- What do international students think about hot topics in the U.S.?
- Tau Kappa welcomes eight new sorority sisters
- Bring back the old mailing system
- Fillmmaker reimagines black girlhood
- Sodexo workers protest company
- Student leaders on AB program
- Court rules in favor of Harvard in affirmative action case
- Vote — no matter where you live
Images
Videos
Commented
- Political opinions aren’t just harmless opinions (3)
- Vote — no matter where you live (2)
- Why certain college students choose not to celebrate Thanksgiving (2)
- Colleges need to do more to address mental health (1)
- The University needs to hire more professional administrative assistants (1)
- Tau Kappa welcomes eight new sorority sisters (1)
- Military service shouldn't be compulsory (1)
- Tuition money must be spent properly (1)
- Head to head: Should justices face term limits? (1)
- Global Citizens Day celebrates the diversity of LMU's student body (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.