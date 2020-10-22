CSJ transforms 'Hidden Hero' Darin Earley's life into acts of theatre

This year is LMU's ninth annual Hidden Heroes event, put on by the CSJ Center for Reconciliation and Justice. Five LMU community members are receiving awards: people "whose work and lives unassumingly exemplify justice and reconciliation." The awards include a dramatic performance based on each Hidden Hero's life, including the life of Darin Earley, the director of the LMU Family of Schools in the LMU School of Education.
Jordan Boaz (J.B.): What have been the highlights/challenges in your time at LMU?
Darin Earley (D.E.): The challenges and highlights are very much the same. Building and sustaining the LMU Family of Schools brand and services, with limited resources, has been both difficult and rewarding. I have been blessed to have worked with colleagues who were diligent, smart and creative. Together we were able to take a pilot initiative and transform it into a sustainable university collaborative.
J.B.: How did you come to be recognized as a Hidden Hero, and how has it felt?
D.E.: I was nominated or identified or selected by Dr. Mary McCullough while she was serving as the interim dean of the School of Education. Dr. McCullough has always been an advocate, supporter and friend so I was not surprised that she identified me as a HH. How does it feel? I am not sure, the process of being interviewed and reflecting on my life and career has been fun. I think the on the 25th I will fully realize how it feels and what it means to me.
J.B.: How does your work in the LMU Family of Schools relate to your overall vision for a better world?
D.E.: I believe we are at our best when we are making others better. The Family of Schools work has enabled me to engage the university community to support students, families and educators in local schools. I think God has called us to love and serve Him via the love and service we give others. So in many ways, my work and my life naturally intersect.
J.B.: Outside of your work at LMU, what do you enjoy, and what are you passionate about?
D.E.: Wow, great question. But I will keep it short. I am passionate about my relationship with Jesus Christ and the opportunity he has given me to live my life to His glory. I enjoy spending time with my wife, my children, my mom and other family members. I love working with young people to actualize their dreams, spending time with friends, going fishing, traveling and trying new things. I also am a big fan of Black History and I am very passionate about working for racial reconciliation and equitable treatment in our society.
J.B.: Do you have your own 'Hidden Hero' who has transformed or informed your life?
D.E.: I have a long list. However, four people at the top of my list are my parents who made numerous sacrifices so that my brother and I would have access to a variety of personal and professional opportunities. Next would be my wife, Sonya. She is my biggest supporter but has no problem giving me a push when I need one. Finally, there is Dr. John Perkins. He is faithful Christian man who is an unsung hero of the civil rights movement. His life story and commitment to serving others have challenged and informed my life. I could go on and on because I am a student of people, and find myself always learning from others.
To watch the performance based on Darin Earley and see him accept his award, join CSJ on Zoom for its ninth annual Hidden Heroes event on Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
