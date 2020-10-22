With the general election day less than two weeks away, LMU students are eager to submit their ballots and exercise their right to vote. However, some frustrated students have experienced setbacks and struggles in the process of submitting their ballots this month.
Voter suppression is a growing issue in this year's election due to the various physical and systematic shifts. The disruptive efforts made by political groups to destroy ballots as well as policy changes that can confuse new voters are just a few of the issues currently impacting students who are voting in various parts of the country this semester.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the popular format of voting in the United States. Since voting in person puts voters at risk for exposure to COVID-19, mail-in ballot voting is now the favored process for submitting a ballot.
However, the use of mail-in voting has been a controversial topic since it was a fairly unused option for voters in past elections. Yinka Akinlade, one of ASLMU’s first-year senators, gives her opinion on mail-in voting, saying “while I agree it is the safest option, there are so many ways things could go wrong and votes could get lost.”
Recently, there have been reported incidents where mail-in ballots have been taken, issued incorrectly or destroyed. These targeted attacks are worrying LMU students who prefer to submit their ballots early.
In an official statement, the Baldwin Park Police Department said, “On Sunday, October 18, 2020 at approximately 8:24pm, Baldwin Park Police and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a ballot box on fire outside the Baldwin Park Library on Baldwin Park Boulevard.” From this incident, dozens of ballots were damaged and deemed invalid.
Haley Gronski, a sophomore Film and Television Production major at LMU, explained her personal voting setbacks, “I have not even received my ballot in the mail yet. I double and triple checked all of my information and it should have arrived. Just at the peak of my frustration, I heard some interesting news. In San Diego County, where I live, a number of ripped up ballots have been found scattered around the city.”
These are all incidents of voter suppression because the perpetrators physically interfered with the submission of ballots and directly prevented Californians from exercising their right to vote.
Gronski also believes that the largest causes of voter suppression are rooted in the systematic structure and education of voting. With varying election information from each state, LMU students located across the country are having trouble keeping up with registration deadlines, polling location information and legal restrictions due to our country’s lack of statewide election education.
Gronski expressed that, “marginalized, more specifically low-income communities, seem to face this issue frequently. I think that the U.S. education system, plagued by educational inequality, is often responsible for the knowledge that is given to children and adolescents concerning their right to vote.” The current lack of election resources and education in low-income communities reduces voter turnout because residents aren’t given as much encouragement or accessible opportunities to understand the power and importance of voting.
Akinlade explained that the transgender community is another group extremely vulnerable to voter suppression because “you have to have multiple identification documents to be able to register to vote. For trans people, sometimes these documents are a mixture of their dead name and their real name which means that, to officials, their documents don’t line up.” These difficulties in registration discourage members of the transgender community from completing the first step of the voting process.
Looking at ways that the LMU community can respond to these injustices of voter suppression, Akinlade believes LMU could take action by “adopting the Election Day Resolution Senator Bailey Woinarowicz put forward to ASLMU Senate.” Woinarowicz’s resolution would give students a day off from classes on election day, so they would not have to choose between their education and their opportunity to vote in-person.
As the election approaches quickly, LMU students plan to exercise their right to vote fairly, but they also fear that setbacks -- legal or illegal -- will get in the way.
“When U.S. citizens turn 18, the goal should be for them to understand what their vote means and how it plays an invaluable role in U.S. politics,” said Gronski. “We simply need to do better."
Students can register to vote or check their voter registration here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.