Every student needs anti-racist courses

This class registration season, LMU’s Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts (BCLA) advising team sent out a selection of 63 courses: “BCLA Antiracism Course List for Fall 2021.” The 63 courses come from African American studies, Asian Pacific American studies, Chicano/Latino studies, economics, history, political science, psychology, theological studies, English, women’s and gender studies departments and more. While it is arguably not a very carefully curated list and should be refined, it also contains impactful classes that will no doubt enhance the education of each student who enrolls, and so should be promoted to all students.
Among the chosen courses are a few that notably do not seem to be actively teaching anti-racist practices. Introduction to Drama and In Search of a Way are undoubtedly wonderful classes, but are they explicitly teaching how to practice anti-racism?
The effect of seeing seemingly more general courses on this list almost makes it feel as though it was sent out in a performative move. It is as if to say "look how many anti-racist courses we have!" suggesting that the quantity alone proves the college’s anti-racist commitments.
That being said, with some refinement, this course list has the potential to seem less like an administration wokeness signifier and more as a helpful guide to students looking to become more justice-minded human beings. The majority of the courses named could provide a space for students to start new conversations and learn about topics that could support them in their personal anti-racist practices. However, BCLA students were the only ones notified about this resource.
As a university that emphasizes the education of the whole person, there is no reason that business students, STEM majors and future filmmakers should not be actively pursuing an anti-racist education. In fact, students outside of BCLA could arguably use this list more since courses such as Gender, Race, & Sexuality and Immigration and Los Angeles are less likely to be promoted in majors outside of the liberal arts college.
Anti-racism is not just a practice for political science and ethnic studies students, and the University should be targeting these resources and efforts toward the entire student body.
This is the opinion of Kacie Thielmann, a sophomore journalism and political science double major from San Jose, California. Tweet comments @LALoyolan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.