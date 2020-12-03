In the days following this year’s general election, the nation was shocked to see the results of both Senate seats in Georgia were pushed back by a runoff election. Both elections are now scheduled to take place on Jan. 5. Since these seats are still not filled, the control of the Senate remains unknown.
The two races featured in Georgia’s runoff elections are incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R) against Jon Ossoff (D), and Incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) versus Raphael Warnock (D). Although November’s results showed a lead for both Republican candidates, Georgia law requires a candidate to receive more than 50% of the votes cast in order to win.
Michael Cully, a freshman film and television production major from Georgia, said: “I wasn't too surprised about the Warnock runoff because there were so many candidates in that original race. I just assumed that no one would get a majority. I was more surprised about Purdue and Ossoff. I thought someone would have pulled ahead in that race.”
Adelaide Burrows, a sophomore film and television production major who is also a voter in Georgia, expressed that “on a statewide level, it’s really exciting because of the blue wave that is taking over Georgia right now. We have not historically been even close to being a swing state so I was very surprised and proud of all the young people that registered and showed up to vote.”
The outcome of this runoff election is highly anticipated by many voters because these two seats will determine the balance of power within the U.S. Senate. According to the APM Research Lab, “Although Georgia has long been considered a red state (it hasn’t voted for the Democratic presidential candidate since 1992), this year’s election has revealed there is an emergent plum color in the Peach State.” This will ultimately determine which political party holds a majority in the Senate, what kinds of laws will be passed, and how President-elect Joe Biden will work and create essential change throughout his future term.
The deadline to register for this election is on Monday, Dec. 7, and it is more crucial than ever to spread the word to Georgia’s voters. Burrows mentioned, “my first reactions to hearing about the runoff elections were to get myself into the headspace that the elections were not over. I wanted to make sure all my friends requested their ballots and knew about the runoff.” Regardless of where you are from, it is important as a civically engaged student to either register to vote if you can or tell anyone you know from Georgia to register.
In the case that you live outside of Georgia and you would like to help contribute to these two races, it is also possible to give back through volunteer work. Visit campuselect.org to learn about the four candidates, receive volunteer information for each campaign and any find general voting information that you or your friends may need.
After all, it is essential to remain involved and educated in this election because, as Cully mentioned, “Raising awareness to a friend or people you know who live in the state is always helpful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.