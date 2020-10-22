Hidden Hero John Flaherty always has open home and open seat at dinner table

In a dramatic coming-together of theatrical performance and social justice, LMU's CSJ Center for Reconciliation and Justice awards a handful of LMU affiliates the title 'Hidden Hero' each year. This year marks the ninth annual Hidden Heroes event, in which five awardees will have their lives transformed into theatrical performances. Meet John Flaherty, associate director of Campus Ministry and director of liturgy and music, and one of this year's five Hidden Heroes.
Jordan Boaz (J.B.): What have been the highlights/challenges in your time at LMU?
John Flaherty (J.F.): There have been so many highlights over the years. It’s so joyful to accompany students through life. There are many LMU graduates whose weddings and priestly ordinations I’ve attended. There is a significant number of LMU alumni who I either taught or served as their school principal when they were in elementary school. To have met and continued to have a part of their formation when they came to LMU was a joy. In addition, there are so many LMU graduates who have claimed or named me as a mentor who are now university professors, parents, teachers, attorneys, ministerial leaders, priests and so many other walks of life. Life is just amazing when one lives long enough to see the fruits of what was planted long ago. It’s so rewarding. When I first started working at LMU, Kathy and I had three very small children. Since then, we had two more. All five of them were accepted to a number of other universities, but all five decided to attend LMU – Clare (’12), Kennith (’15), James (’18), Colin (’20) and Aidan (’21). There are always challenges in life and work and I simply enjoy figuring out such things with friends, colleagues and loved ones.
J.B.: How did you come to be recognized as a Hidden Hero, and how has it felt?
J.F.: I’m not quite certain how I came to be recognized. I like to be the architect, director and producer of events and prayer services. I’m really not interested in being the person on stage and in the limelight. I like to make things happen. The only time I like to be in front of large groups of people is when I’m teaching a class, delivering a lecture or facilitating a workshop. In other words, teaching and inspiring others.
J.B.: How does your work in Campus Ministry/as a music director relate to your overall vision for a better world?
J.F.: This is it in a nutshell. I feel that I’ll never ever be able to repay those who have loved me into being. I can never repay God for the many gifts and graces gifted to me in this life. What I can do is teach and mentor others and then put them in prominent places in which they can shine and share their gifts as a sign of gratitude and thanksgiving to those who have loved and formed me. In other words, whenever I’ve received a call to do something big, such as the times I’ve produced or directed events in which the VPOTUS or any number of other influential people will be involved, the first question I always ask myself is, “Who can I take along on this great opportunity? Who from LMU can I open this door for?” It’s all about paying it all forward. Giving to others what’s been gifted to you. I want to work hard because I want to be the best I can possibly be. I don’t enjoy or want to do anything halfway. The best was always expected of me and I want to summon the best from myself and from those around me. Because if those around me are excelling and being more of who they truly are, they’re also pushing me to be more. That’s the Magis.
J.B.: Outside of Campus Ministry and music, what do you enjoy, and what are you passionate about?
J.F.: I am most passionate about my family and sharing stories and meals together—being a husband and a father. Since our first child was born, Kathy and I decided we would always set an extra place at the table. There was always one more place set than there were people and as our family continued to grow, we’d always add one more place setting. We did that for anyone who might knock at our door during dinner time. If one were to show up at our home at dinnertime, a place and a meal would already be waiting for you. I enjoy reading, watching good films, the ocean, and visiting Santa Barbara which is where my wife is from. I also enjoy collecting and enjoying wine. When I was in college, I was a wine sommelier in Malibu. I love marrying good wine to great foods. My wife, Kathy is a gourmet cook. She can make a symphony of gastronomic delight out of seemingly nothing. I love to eat. And, playing and hearing music in our home. Our home was the one all the kids would come to when our kids were young. It wasn’t unusual for me to walk in the door and see 10 kids running around, some of whom I didn’t know. And, it was a joy to see them comfortable enough to help themselves to whatever was in our refrigerator or pantry. Finally, music. Every one of our five adult children play at least one or more musical instruments. We have three pianos in our home, one is a grand piano. We have too many drumsets and guitars to count. When the kids were young, I loved coming home to different instruments and music coming from all the different corners of our home. My dad, before he passed away, used to laugh and told me that this was all payback for the days when I was a teenager and my bands would take over my parents’ home and make so much noise that no one could talk.
J.B.: Do you have your own 'Hidden Hero' who has transformed or informed your life?
J.F.: This is such a difficult question as there are so many who have formed, mentored and opened so many doors for me over the years. Certainly, my parents, James and Sachiko. There have been so many teachers and mentors over the ages ... My biggest Hidden Hero is my wife, Kathy! As much as I don’t like attention, she likes it even less! And, she teaches second graders! That’s heroic work!!! I could never do that ... Now however, I’ve reached the point in life in which I think I’ve lived more days than I haven’t and the Hidden Heroes I see and know are all those LMU graduates, especially our own five children, who are out in the world making it a better place, a kinder place for all humankind. There’s something very special about LMU and I love that those who I have had a small part in forming are out there paying it forward themselves. I love the proverb that says, “You haven’t lived a full complete day until you do something for someone who will never be able to repay you.” Such is the love a parent has for a child. Such is the passion that so many pour out to make this beautiful and fragile world better.
To watch the performance based on John Flaherty and see him accept his award, join CSJ on Zoom for its ninth annual Hidden Heroes event on Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
