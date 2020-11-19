LMU students speak on the most pressing social justice issue of this time

Three LMU students shared their thoughts on social justice in today's world, answering the question: what is the most important social justice issue right now?
José Camacho, junior studio arts major: I think the most pressing issue is that people don't understand the intersectionality of certain issues. Taking the Christian voter for example, so many people will vote for a candidate solely on the basis of their views concerning the pro-life movement, but these same people will neglect the lives of those who are currently held in immigration detention centers, or who are unhoused, or who are trans and are being murdered because of their gender. So many people just pick and choose what they are passionate about, when in reality everything is connected. If you're passionate about immigration, then you're also passionate about fair wages and equal rights for farmworkers, and you're passionate about Black Lives Matter and you're passionate about prison abolition. If you're passionate about the issue of homelessness, then you're also passionate about the issue of mental illness, and wealth inequality, and systemic racism, and police brutality and education. People don't understand that so many issues can support and uplift each other. There is so much information about how environmental practices and movements can largely improve the lives of those in the prison system, but unless you think critically you'd never think to connect environmental justice to mass incarceration. The interconnectivity between issues is integral to addressing systemic problems and it's the idea of knocking down a house of cards. Once one is knocked down, the entire system falls. Say if everyone were passionate about prison abolition and stopping mass incarceration, then people in LGBTQ+ communities, BIPOC communities, immigrant communities, mental illness communities, low-socioeconomic communities and all around the US would be affected positively.
Gabi Davidson-Gomez, sophomore environmental studies major: The most pressing social justice issue would be the effects of the pandemic — how it's worsening economic and social inequalities that already existed. I especially think of education and access to healthcare.
Claire Peshut, sophomore communication studies and political science double major: The United States of America has undergone tremendous change in the last 230 years as a nation, largely due to marginalized communities speaking up and protesting their unequal treatment. We have a Constitution that was not created with the rights and liberties of all Americans in mind, but rather those of white men only. Right now, in 2020, we are seeing the continued pushback of minority groups against a status quo in this country that does not benefit all people. I believe the most pressing social justice issue right now is the treatment of people of color, specifically Black Americans in America. As a nation, we cannot take pride in our values unless those values extend equally to every American citizen, person living in the United States and human beings worldwide. Donald Trump's rhetoric when speaking about people of color, immigrants and the disabled community, only to name a few, has once again perpetuated and normalized racism, sexism, xenophobia and hatred in America. This can be blatantly seen with the disproportionate effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on Black, Latin and Native communities nationwide. When you have a global crisis that is disproportionately affecting different communities of human beings in a nation that considers itself united, that must be addressed. Equal treatment under the law is the bare minimum, especially for a country that has disenfranchised, discriminated against and harmed communities of color for the entirety of America's history. I believe that social justice begins with repairing the most fragmented pieces of American history in the underlying institutions of systemic racism in the United States of America. Without equality, we have no hopes of moving forwards a truly just tomorrow.
