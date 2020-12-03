Spending the holidays mindfully

Support Black-owned businesses. And support queer-owned and immigrant-owned businesses, too. While it might be easy to head into Target or log onto Amazon, consider where you want your money to go and who you want it to help. The holidays are a perfect opportunity for mindful spending. This list provides a number of Black-owned shops to consider buying from. This article provides some queer-owned businesses, and here you can find immigrant-owned ones.
Consider the Earth. Are the products you are buying for the holidays reusable, sustainable and ethically manufactured? If you are participating in a white elephant or gag gift exchange, will your purchase just end up in a landfill? Are the dishes you’ll eat out of disposable or washable? Think about how the way you spend your holidays will leave an imprint on the planet. Something to consider is second-hand shopping: Craigslist, thrift stores, Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp and the Nextdoor app can all be good ways to find gift-able items.
Keep it COVID-19 safe. Seriously. Think about the ways you can make sure no one in your life has to spend a holiday bedridden and alone. In these weeks leading up to the holidays, make choices that will keep anyone you plan on seeing safe.
Shop local. Artists, jewelers and crafters will be having a more difficult time selling their products this year, as normal craft fairs and markets are paused during COVID-19. Look them up on websites like Depop or Etsy, and buy their products online instead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.