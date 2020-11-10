Sports + Social Justice from Previous Weeks
Oregon Football Deliver Strong Message
The Oregon Ducks football team lead the charge for social justice against Stanford in their season opener on Saturday.
Players wore helmets with a sticker that read "end racism" and donned pregame shirts emphasizing the same message.
Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir debuted his new number zero which was chosen in the offseason to express zero tolerance for racism.
Like many other Pac-12 schools and programs all around the country, Oregon has followed suit in highlighting issues of social justice and anti-racism.
NBA Star Joins Coalition Board
Portland Trail Blazers star Carmelo Anthony was recently named to the NBA Social Justice Coalition Board.
When referring to the pivotal role the NBA and WNBA played in using their platforms to speak about social injustice, Anthony on his weekly YouTube show called What’s In Your Glass said, “We did what we did - and you may have noticed or not - within our own meetings, one of the topic of discussions was ‘How do we take care of the WNBA’ like ‘How do we support the WNBA. How do we let them know that their voices are heard and we stand in a solidarity right with them. We going to war with them.”
The Coalition Board was designed to work with players to focus on a variety of issues ranging from police and criminal justice reform to increasing access to voting.
Olympian Uses Platform for Change
U.S. Olympian Fencer Race Imboden has exemplified his active effort in fighting for social justice.
Imboden started the conversation when he took a knee on the podium after winning the gold medal at the Pan American Games in Peru last summer.
When referring to his decision to protest, Imboden released a series of tweets the same day that said, “We must call for change. This week I am honored to represent Team USA at the Pan Am Games, taking home Gold and Bronze. My pride however has been cut short by the multiple shortcomings of the country I hold so dear to my heart. Racism, Gun Control, mistreatment of immigrants, and a president who spreads hate are at the top of a long list. I chose to sacrifice [sic] my moment today at the top of the podium to call attention to issues that I believe need to be addressed. I encourage others to please use your platforms for empowerment and change.”
In September, Imboden joined a crowd of 700 people at City Hall in New York to protest run in honor of the six-month anniversary marking Breonna Taylor's death.
