These community organizations need your virtual help

For many in the LMU community, the holidays are usually a time filled with philanthropy and afternoons spent volunteering, whether that be volunteering at a local food bank or organizing a toy drive. This year, services looks different, but there are still many great organizations to get involved with virtually. Here are a few:
Create lesson plans and host fun virtual activities to help women and children transitioning from emergency shelters continue their studies.
Contact local officials to advocate for unhoused youth or participate in trainings to better support young people of color and LGBTQ+ people experiencing homelessness.
Support local students by providing homework help via video chat or email.
Help your most vulnerable neighbors by picking up groceries or supplies as they need them with no-contact drop-offs.
Be an online tutor in math and language arts to local elementary schoolers, help phone bank potential sponsors or help keep the center running by researching the various forms of government COVID-19 aid.
Use your video editing know-how to help to create content for their social media and newsletters. This organization provides tools to struggling families and those experiencing homelessness to become secure members of their community and will reach more families with your help.
Despite a lack of in-person service this year, there are still plenty of ways to get involved with your community and support the local organizations working to keep serving their neighbors in this pandemic. This holiday season especially could use a little extra love.
