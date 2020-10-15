UN Millennium fellows start LMU Climate Refugee Initiative

View this post on Instagram

This year, many students are able to vote for president for the first time. Most have chosen to vote by mail, in large part due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic 🗳 Although many LMU students are enthusiastic about their ability to participate in the election, many reported only a mid level of confidence in the fairness and legitimacy of the results. Among the concerns are the safety of in-person voting, low voter turnout and interference or fraud. Students also said they felt unease about Trump’s lack of commitment to a peaceful transfer of power. Voting by young adults could have a huge impact on the election. The deadline to register to vote in California is Oct. 19. Read full story in bio 📩 Graphic: Kate Leahy • Loyolan