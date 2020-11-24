YDSA founder leaves club, makes plans for new org

Jonathan Procopio, a junior English major, has left the Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) chapter at LMU that he helped to found. He claims the direction of the club has become too authoritarian for him to continue.
Procopio was one of three founding members of YDSA. The club has been in the works since over the summer but has yet to be recognized as an official Registered Student Organization (RSO) at LMU.
Procopio initiated YDSA with Victor Hernandez, a junior psychology and philosophy double major, and Alexis Harris, a senior women’s and gender studies major. Since its creation, two more members have joined the organizing committee and between eight and 10 other LMU students have joined the club at large, according to Procopio.
But YDSA’s principles have begun to differ from what Procopio had hoped. For instance, the club recently decided on a centralized form of governing. Members of the club will vote on chapter positions, including co-chair, secretary, treasurer, membership coordinator and social media coordinator. While Procopio said he had seen the club as a chance “to do things that clubs haven’t ever done before, as a way to really reflect our own core values,” the form of government chosen “didn’t go well” in his view. Procopio believes that a decentralized form of governing—one where the people hold all of the power and are wholly in charge of decision-making—would have better reflected YDSA’s values as a whole.
Procopio would have preferred the club prioritize other agenda items, like becoming an official RSO. He felt that YDSA was in too much of a hurry to create “established hierarchical positions,” something that he believes runs counter to the core democratic socialist values of the organization.
“When has [this form of governing] ever worked or turned out to be beneficial?” Procopio asked the other YDSA founders while telling them about his decision to depart from the organization. “I thought that this club would be an outstanding opportunity to give power to the people … I thought we would have an opportunity in front of us to change the system as it is.”
Hernandez, who continues to be part of YDSA, believes that Procopio’s departure is “immature.” In an email, Hernandez stated that “the overwhelming majority of us at YDSA-LMU believe [Procopio] is making claims that are incoherent and completely baseless.”
YDSA’s organizing committee as a whole—which Hernandez is part of—respects Procopio's decision to leave, however. "As democratic socialists, we aim to bring as many people into our organization as possible, but we respect people’s autonomy to come and go as they decide," they wrote in an email.
Procopio now plans to establish a new club on campus that promotes the principles of Marxism and “true democracy.” He envisions the club to have a decentralized form of government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.