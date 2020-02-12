Cherish the First Amendment

In contemporary America, our First Amendment is chellenged every day. Examples are everywhere: a 2019 Gallup poll showed trust in the media at a dismal 41%, the White House barred journalists from press conferences, athletes are banned from protesting and universities struggle to invite controversial speakers to their campuses because of student outrage.
Why are we as a country struggling to defend something considered so vital to our democracy?
The First Amendment of the Constitution—prized by citizens of the United States—promises the right to free speech, media, religion, petition and assembly. These five rights protect citizens from authoritarian rule and lay the groundwork for vital aspects of our democracy, like free and fair elections and citizen-led protests.
The right to free speech paves the way for dialogue between people of different genders, races, classes, professions and more on an interpersonal and public stage. It ensures that when people are feeling frustrated or unheard, they can speak out without fear of the government.
However, free speech does not guarantee comfort. With any opinion we may hold, there are many who disagree, and just as we have the right to say our thoughts, others have the same right. Silencing or blocking out those who disagree with us gets us nowhere — instead, we need to remember the First Amendment and invite challenging voices, for challenging voices teach us more than agreeable ones.
The other promises of the First Amendment are equally as important, even if they are less recognized. What would happen to LMU if not for the right to religious freedom? Would Jesuits have been allowed to open a University? What about if we didn’t have the right to petition and assemble — how could students make their voices heard by University officials? And without freedom of the press, students and staff couldn’t keep up with the activities of the other.
The First Amendment is vital to our community and our country. It is there not to curb challenging ideas or difficult conversations, but rather to promote them. Involve yourself in practices of speech, media, religion, petition and assembly; it’s your right to do so.
This is the opinion of Jacob Cornblatt, a senior film, television and media studies major from Gaithersburg, Maryland. Tweet comments @LALoyolan or email editor@theloyolan.com.
