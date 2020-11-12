sports q sports q sports q sports q sports q sports q
BREAKING: The impeachment of @myaslmu Senator Stephanie Martinez was overturned by the Judicial Board in a unanimous 5-0 vote. In a statement by the board, it was detailed how there was insufficient evidence for impeachment. New sanctions will be placed on Martinez, including a public letter of apology and meetings with the Director of LGBTQ+ student services and the Director of Chicano/Latino student services. If Martinez fails to abide by these sanctions, she is subject to be impeached again. The board reported that it was “deeply troubled” by Martinez’s conduct, citing her absences from office hours, the misrepresentation of her relationship with immigration rights group CHIRLA and her lack of clear plans on how to support the LBGTQ+ community at LMU, among other things. Despite these concerns, the board overturned the impeachment due to lack of evidence supporting the claim used in the hearing that Martinez violated ASLMU bylaws. Now that her impeachment is overturned, Martinez will stay on ASLMU, unless she does not cooperate with the sanctions. Read more at the link in our bio.
A post shared by The Los Angeles Loyolan (@laloyolan) on
