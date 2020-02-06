On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers entered into a complex multi-team trade that would reportedly send Boston Red Sox stars Mookie Betts and David Price and Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo to the Dodgers. In return, the Dodgers would send outfielder Joc Pederson and RHP Ross Stripling to the Angels, outfielder Alex Verdugo to the Red Sox and RHP Kenta Maeda to the Minnesota Twins.
As of noon on Thursday, Feb. 6, the deal is still pending due to medical evaluation holdups.
Betts is a former American League MVP and Price is a former Cy Young Award winner, meaning that both players could have a massive impact on the Dodgers should the trade go through. Below, LMU students react to this monumental trade.
Sarah Scandalios, sophomore political science major from Portola Valley, California: “I’ll miss Joc, Maeda, Verdugo and Stripling … it’s always sad to see Dodgers get traded but hopefully this shake-up will lead to a World Series.”
Gordon Duddy, sophomore chemistry major from Las Vegas, Nevada: “It’s Mookie Betts! It’s exciting to see a team you like get a player like that.”
Samantha Collins, sophomore journalism major from Sherman Oaks, California: “As a Sox fan I was basically in denial for a long time, and then when I saw that [Betts and Price] got traded I was shocked and heartbroken even though I knew it was coming. I always loved being able to watch Mookie specifically because he’s such a great player and it was great to be able to enjoy the fact he was on my team … at least I like the Dodgers [too].”
