Both the LMU men’s and women’s basketball teams have experienced their fair share of struggles in 2019-2020 as they go through a period of rebuilding. However, both programs hope to use the last stint of the season to improve.
Each team currently sits below .500, with the men at 9-17 and the women at 7-20. However, the similarities don’t stop at the standings. Both are dealing with a lot of roster turnover and are heavy on young players — the women’s roster features six freshmen and the men’s roster has seven. As a result, women’s head coach Charity Elliott and men’s head coach Mike Dunlap have to give significant minutes to inexperienced players.
“This was a game where literally we’re playing three or four freshmen the entire game,” Elliott said after the women lost to Pepperdine on Saturday, Feb. 15. “Right now, it’s about, are we fighting and competing?”
The women's team is currently on a seven-game losing streak. The Lions sit near the bottom of the West Coast Conference (WCC) in categories that often reflect a team’s maturity, such as turnover margin (ninth in the conference at -3.3), three-point defense (ninth at 33.5%) and defensive rebounding percentage (eighth at 66.5%). Those facets of the game have been a contributor to losses that dropped LMU to ninth in the WCC.
“We’ll do something great and then we’ll have a silly turnover or we’ll do something great and miss a layup,” Elliott said. “We’re making progress. It just isn’t showing up on the scoreboard right now.”
At the same time, the Lions are trying to recognize the positives that come out of a season like this. The young players are getting experience and an opportunity to develop.
“Just them gaining experience and seeing what this season is and seeing how our conference is, it's opening their eyes a lot,” junior forward Jasmine Jones said.
The men's team has a similar story. Preseason projected starters Joe Quintana, Dameane Douglas and Mattias Markusson have not played this season, meaning the freshmen have played far more minutes than expected. The Lions are eighth in the WCC and have occasionally struggled to close games or play a full 40 minutes.
“We have lapses in the second half,” Dunlap said. “I want to shrink those lapses and continue to get better.”
In spite of this, the team has shown promise for the future. They took nationally recognized programs Nevada and Colorado to the wire and have kept games close against some of the WCC’s best.
“We take good things out of the game,” said freshman forward Keli Leaupepe. “But we don’t finish it off very well.”
Individual players have stepped up, led by guard/forward Eli Scott. The junior leads LMU in a variety of stats, including points, rebounds and assists. He has also impressed Dunlap with his maturity.
Leaupepe has been another bright spot, scoring inside and outside and averaging 7.3 points per game on nearly 40% three-point shooting.
“He’s getting better every game. I think he’s one of the better freshmen in the league,” Dunlap said of the Australian. “He’s a pretty special player.”
Both teams are focusing on the end of the season and the conference tournament. Elliott summed up the shared mentality of the two programs when discussing her own unit.
“These freshmen are getting a tremendous amount of experience," she said. “We weren't expecting it to be quite the rebuilding year that it is, but … we're going to keep pushing and we're going to keep trying to get better.”
