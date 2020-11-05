As college basketball season approaches, the projections that go along with it have begun. For the Lions, this set of preseason predictions includes one notable addition – senior Eli Scott making the All-West Coast Conference (WCC) preseason team. After a breakout junior season, the consensus around the conference seems to be that Scott is due for a big senior year.
The forward came to LMU from Chino Hills High School, a teammate of the notorious Ball brothers. During his time on the bluff, Scott has been a consistent upstanding performer for the men’s basketball program.
His freshman year, Scott started a total of 20 games. He quickly established himself as a reliable presence in the paint and rebounder of the ball. As a freshman, the forward averaged 7.3 rebounds per game – earning a total of 225 boards on the season. Both of these were team-leading figures. Impressively, Scott’s 225 rebounds in 2017-18 set a new record for the most rebounds by any freshman in program history. In total, Scott’s first season efforts with LMU were good enough for him to notch a place in the 2017-18 WCC All-Freshman team.
Scott’s start to his sophomore season was disrupted by illness as his production tailed off in 2018-2019. Both his scoring and rebounding averages dipped from the forward’s freshman season as his time spent on the court also dropped. His scoring went down from 15.5 points per game to 7.9 and his rebounding from 7.3 rebounds per game down to 4.8.
However, Scott’s sophomore slump did not deter him from rejuvenating his LMU career during his junior season. In a young and often injury-plagued LMU squad, Scott began to see more of the ball and took greater responsibility of the offense. The junior thrived in his newfound role, producing much better numbers than his sophomore year.
Scott’s primary stat line was comprised with an average of 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. He also had large jumps in several other stat categories. Notably, Scott took over five times as many threes as the previous season – jumping from just six attempts up to 31 in one year. He also saw over 500 more minutes of total playing time compared to the 2018-19 season. Scott also made more program history in his third year. In a game against Grambling State, he became the first men’s basketball player to ever record a triple-double. His stat line for the game included 21 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. Notably, Scott’s merits in 2018-19 earned him a place in the All-WCC Second Team.
Now heading into his last year in crimson, Scott appears poised to act as the centerpiece of the Lions' program once again. By this preseason projection, he is predicted as a top WCC performer for this upcoming season. The Lions will need him to live up to this bar if they are to overcome their seventh-placed seeding in the WCC coaches’ preseason poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.