Although the 2019-2020 season for the LMU women’s basketball team (7-22 overall, 3-13 WCC) has been challenging in terms of wins and losses for the Lions, it has served as an opportunity for the team’s freshmen to get experience on the court and show what they are capable of. One of those freshmen is guard/forward CiCi Ellington, who in just her first year of college basketball has emerged as a top player for the Lions.
Ellington first began playing basketball in fourth grade while living in Oklahoma City, mainly as a way to spend time with friends. Over time, she came to love the sport and fully committed to it during her middle school years.
“I found out I was pretty decent at it,” she said. “Seeing people ahead of me grind for it just made me want to keep getting better.”
At the same time this was happening, Ellington moved to Portland, Oregon, where she met Eric Knox, the head coach of Benson High School. Knox also founded Holla, a youth mentoring organization in Portland that offers basketball as one of its programs. Ellington played under Knox for both Benson High and Holla, during which the player and coach formed a strong bond.
“I just went under his wing, and he just showed me the ropes and trained me,” Ellington said. “I just fell in love with [basketball].”
Upon entering Benson High, Ellington excelled almost immediately. In the 2015-2016 season her freshman year, she started alongside three other freshmen in a quartet dubbed the “Fab Four” by the local media. Before the season was over, Ellington was drawing attention from nationally recognized programs, including Oregon State.
Ellington’s personal success and the team’s success continued throughout her high school career. She became one of the top players in Oregon, culminating in her being named state co-player of the year for her senior season. Meanwhile, the Benson program excelled as a whole, reaching the No. 1 ranking in the state and winning the state title.
However, Ellington’s primary recollections from her time in high school aren’t about the accomplishments themselves, but rather what she had to do to earn them.
“My big memory was just waking up early in the morning, like at 4 a.m., and going to run hills and beaches and stairs and shooting 1,000 shots before class and just doing that over four years,” she said. “I think that’s what built me into the player I am right now.”
Ellington’s numerous high school achievements meant that a wide variety of college teams were interested in recruiting her, but LMU proved to be the right place. She appreciated that the coaching staff seemed to genuinely care about her well-being, and wanted to go somewhere where she could be an important player in her first year.
“I knew that they had like five seniors leaving,” said Ellington. “I wanted to be an impact freshman and start and play. So I felt like I had the best opportunity here.”
Ellington has, in fact, started in nearly every game this year and has spent a lot of time as the team’s point guard. She is among the team leaders in categories such as points, rebounds and three-point percentage and leads the Lions in assists with 80 on the season.
“I control my own success,” she said. “If I just play without fear, then I can do anything.”
Ellington seems to be a big part of the future for the LMU team, and she is looking forward to doing it with the people she has gotten to know during her time on the Bluff.
“[I love] meeting all these great people and having this crazy support system away from home,” she said. “I couldn't ask for a better group of people to be around.”
