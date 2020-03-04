Hank Gathers may have passed away in Gersten Pavilion on that fateful day in 1990, but his image will now forever stand outside it for every Lion who passes by.
Gathers, who led the NCAA Division I in scoring and rebounding in the the 1988-89 season, was dominant on the court and appeared to have a bright future in the NBA ahead of him. He and the entire 1989-90 men’s basketball team drew huge crowds to Gersten Pavilion for every game with their unbelievable athleticism and determination to win.
“I don’t think I ever met anyone who hated to lose more than Hank,” said Patrick Meyer, one of Gathers’ teammates. “He was a special guy.”
Exactly 30 years ago today, the LMU community witnessed the shocking death of the University’s greatest star. Gathers collapsed on the court due to a heart condition in front of a packed arena of students, parents, faculty, alumni and fans.
“I remember when he dunked the ball just before he passed away,” said Dennis Lane (‘91), who was at the game the day Gathers died. “It was the loudest I’ve ever heard Gersten ... and then he went to half court and had a heart attack. It went from the loudest to the quietest I could ever imagine.”
Tony Kmetty, clinical assistant professor of career management in the College of Business Administration, was also in attendance. A student at the time, Kmetty can still vividly describe the emotions of that game.
“When [Gathers] fainted against Santa Barbara, he hit the ground and almost immediately bounced back up. But this time it was much more of a thud, it was a bigger fall and the place went silent,” said Kmetty.
Gathers had just slam dunked a pass from teammate Terrell Lowery. As Gathers ran back to take up his position in the Lions’ full court press, the forward lost consciousness and fell to the floor. He briefly came to and insisted that he did not want to lay down but once again collapsed. Gathers was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kmetty recounted the upsetting scene in Gersten Pavilion as the Lions star suddenly passed.
“The place went silent,” he recalled. “Except for Hank’s mother and Bo [Kimble’s] mother who were both here for the first time to watch him play for LMU live in person. You could only hear them, and they were crying, and they were calling out [for] somebody [to] do something. It was eerie to have a building full of thousands of people and only hear two. It was complete silence, we didn’t know how to react.”
Gathers’ untimely death shocked LMU and the nation alike. However, his team would refuse to give in without him. Determined to play to honor his memory, the Lions made it to the Elite Eight of that year’s NCAA tournament — the program’s best ever finish in the postseason.
Gathers was a star unlike any other LMU had ever seen and will be remembered as someone who truly embodied the spirit of a Lion.
“It’s really really special to be able to remember him and now be able to come by and remember him on a daily basis,” said Meyer.
