The NBA held their NBA All-Star event on Mar. 7 in Atlanta, Georgia. Along with the All-Star Game, the Sunday event also held the skills competition, three point contest and dunk contest on the same night. During a condensed 72-game season for the NBA and a pandemic, some of the league’s players questioned the NBA for holding the exhibition event due to the additional safety concerns the game’s festivities and travel could cause. The NBA chose to maximize profits over the protection of the athletes who are responsible for making the NBA stand as tall as it does as an entertainment sports business.
Since COVID-19, no American professional sports league has held any exhibition style events during their resumes in play. During the current 2020-2021 NBA season, 31 games have been postponed due to health and safety protocols from COVID-19, showing that the virus is still a threat to players and members of NBA organizations.
The NBA has operated this season by having each team get tested regularly together during the season. This season has also required players and staff members to stay at home and avoid all non-essential contact outside basketball activities during the season. This year’s All-Star game adds new variables, as now players from separate teams from all over the league are physically together in Atlanta, unsure of who has been in contact with whom and where the other players have been leading up to the All-Star game, bringing uncertainty and risk of COVID-19 exposure to the players.
The Philadelphia 76ers' two All-Star-selected players, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, were both ruled out a day before the All-Star game due to COVID-19 contact tracing. The decision came after both of them had come in contact with a barber in Philadelphia who later tested positive for COVID-19. While neither player tested positive for COVID-19, if they had, it would have confirmed the fears the critics of the All-Star game regarding additional unnecessary exposure to the virus in a non-essential game for the NBA season.
Many of the NBA’s stars were not as on board with the idea of holding the All-Star game, however. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, in an interview leading up to the All-Star break, mentioned his lack of interest in an All-Star game in Atlanta during COVID-19. He mentioned how he has “zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star game this year,” stating, “I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star game, but it’s the agreement that the players’ association and the league came about … It’s pretty much kind of a slap in the face.”
LA Clippers' forward Kawhi Leonard shared similar reactions, giving the real reason as to why the game is being held: money. Like many decisions the league makes, this one too was purely in financial interest. He mentions how the league’s motives for the game were purely financial and did not regard the safety of the athletes themselves. “It’s money on the line; it’s an opportunity to make more money,” said Leonard. “Just putting money over health right now, pretty much.”
While some teams are allowing a limited amount of fans to enter their arenas, many teams still do not have fans in attendance at their games, resulting in a massive loss in revenue to the NBA. According to CNBC and Brooklyn Nets CEO John Abbamondi, the league is estimated to lose 40% of revenue due to the absence of fans attending the games this season. This loss in revenue is likely a big reason why the NBA was insistent on having an All-Star game this year: to hold an event for the fans to tune in and for the league to make revenue in a chaotic, unpredictable season.
The players are not without blame themselves. While many of the NBA’s biggest names are stating their objections to the media regarding the All-Star game being held in a season already full of difficulties, the NBA Players Association (NBPA) agreed to a deal with the league to host the mid-season event, despite the league not bringing up the event during preseason negotiations. The union and its president, Chris Paul, also negotiated with the league for the All-Star event to benefit Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This is a great gesture by the players and league, but the league and its players can make these kinds of contributions without adding more risks and unnecessary exhibition events for the players. For example, NBA Players and the NBPA foundation donated $5.5 million combined for COVID-19 relief in May 2020, an effort that could and should be replicated more and toward more communities in need of support.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, in response to the criticism of the All-Star weekend, acknowledged the risk that came with holding this season and the midseason All-Star event. “It seems like no decisions during this pandemic come without uncertainty and come without risk. And this is yet another one of them,” said Silver. “But it’s my job to balance all those interests and, ultimately, it feels like the right thing to do to go forward.”
Commisioner Silver made sure to address the risks, but still saw this decision as the best one for the league going forward, despite the MLB and NFL not having their All-Star events this season. The other leagues saw holding additional exhibition games as unnecessary and risky during COVID-19 and Silver should have followed in their footsteps.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is on the side of the critics, as she brought up concerns about having All-Star festivities occurring in the host city of Atlanta this season. “Under normal circumstances, we would be extremely grateful for the opportunity to host the NBA All-Star game, but this is not a typical year, said Bottoms. “I have shared my concerns related to public health and safety with the NBA and Atlanta Hawks. We are in agreement that this is a made-for-TV event only, and people should not travel to Atlanta to party.”
The NBA, despite acknowledging the unnecessary risks attached with holding an exhibition during a weekend, still chose to hold the event and risk the health of the players who are responsible for generating the league’s revenue and contribute to the success and growth of the league. Having sports happen at all during COVID-19 is a question in itself from a safety perspective, but holding exhibition events with no implications on the rest of the season and without informing the players at the beginning of the season that this would take place was a disappointing move from a player-safety standpoint. While the All-Star weekend was an enjoyable event that helped to lighten the mood during the pandemic, having the players spend the All-Star break recovering at home with their families instead of traveling to Atlanta and back would have been a better move by the league this season.
This is the opinion of Miles Thomas, a senior communications studies major from Hermosa Beach, California. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan or email comments to mthomas@theloyolan.com.
