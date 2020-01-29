On Sunday, former Los Angeles Lakers legend and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter accident along with his 13 year old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers, according to CBS Sports. Tragically losing one of Los Angeles' most iconic figures, along with his daughter and friends, sent shockwaves throughout the world on what is one of the grimmest days in the history of sports and in the city of Los Angeles itself.
Bryant had earned the respect and support from basketball fans and players alike who recognized his accomplishments in the league. A five-time NBA champion, two-time Finals Most Valuable Player, two time Olympic gold medalist, 2008 league Most Valuable Player and two-time NBA scoring champion, Bryant was one of the most recognizable, popular and respected players during his 20-year playing career. He is considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time, as well as the Lakers most celebrated player. Bryant holds the Lakers franchise record in points scored, steals, games played and free throws, according to Basketball Reference.
The accident was an emotional blow to many students on campus, as many felt a strong connection from growing up during some of Bryant’s most successful years in the NBA. Bryant, the self-proclaimed ‘Black Mamba,’ was at the top of the league after winning back to back titles in 2009 and 2010 with the Lakers.
Basketball fans such as sophomore political science major Max Himmelright immortalized and celebrated Bryant from a young age.
"One of my earliest memories in sports is watching the Lakers win the title when I was in fourth grade,” said Himmelright. "Kobe was such an impactful part of my youth and the youth of so many. He was basketball to me. Kobe was sports to me.”
Bryant was among one of the most famous athletes of his time, leading one of the most storied franchises in the league to many championships — cementing him as one of Los Angeles’ greatest legends. Students who idolized and rooted for Bryant their whole lives are deeply grieving his passing.
Sophomore recording arts major Christian Blair remarked on the significance and impact this loss had.
"I think there's a certain amount of cultural impact [when] someone dedicates their life to a sport that is prominent in society's mind, as [that person will have] a significant societal impact … It's just so sad to not have that sort of person in the world anymore,” said Blair.
One of Bryant’s most notable traits, his "Mamba Mentality," carries on and will last in his legacy. He brought that focused, hardworking mentality to the NBA and shared it with his family, too. He also gave it to the world and inspired people to work in the same way he did — harder than anyone.
“He's just synonymous with hard work and devotion to whatever he puts his mind to: basketball for 20 years in the NBA and his family after he retired,” said sophomore economics major Ian Roddy. "He's someone that anyone could strive to be like and grow up to emulate.”
Bryant carried this mentality in his post-playing career as well. He devoted his time to coaching his daughters in basketball and promoting the sport to young women around the world. Bryant demonstrated his work ethic time and time again even after his retirement, making specials for ESPN, being an author and winning an Academy Award for his short film,“Dear Basketball.”
Bryant was more than an athlete; he was a cultural icon and someone who had found success and impacted so many different people with his passion. He also made a positive impact off the court with his Mamba Sports Academy, influencing future generations of basketball players and giving kids an opportunity to learn basketball under him and continue to influence future generations of basketball players. The young basketball player who he had the most influence and admiration for was Gianna, who wanted to carry on her father’s great Mamba legacy. Bryant coached her games and shared his basketball passion with her and, in the process, helped with the growth of women’s basketball. Days before his death, he supported the idea of women one day competing in the NBA, welcoming the continued evolution of basketball. According to an interview with CNN, he said "I think there are a couple of players who could play in the NBA right now honestly.”
What the world loses in Bryant is one of the hardest working athletes the world has ever seen, with a work ethic so intense and a passion for basketball so strong, it seemed like the man was invincible: a superhero who could accomplish anything. Bryant’s legacy is not only as one of the greatest basketball players ever — he was a devoted and proud father. Kobe Bryant leaves behind a legacy that will be immortalized forever — not just in the city of L.A., but all around the world.
This is the opinion of Miles Thomas, a junior communications studies major from Hermosa Beach, California. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan or email comments to mthomas@theloyolan.com.
