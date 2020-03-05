“Sports are our most powerful cultural mirror ... they’re not an escape from external realities; they’re a profound reflection of them," said Michael Serazio during his talk about ethics in sports.
Serazio, an associate professor in the Department of Communication at Boston College, gave a presentation about his new book, The Power of Sports: Media and Spectacle in American Culture. The event was created and set up by Serazio’s college classmate and friend, current LMU journalism professor Kate Pickert, and took place in University Hall's English village on Monday March 2.
Serazio covered a wide range of topics from his book relating to how sports intersects with culture, including athlete activism, sports journalism, new media, gender equality in sports and sport-sponsored militarism. He argued that sports both influence and are influenced by various aspects of American life, making them a useful tool to analyze social justice issues.
As a huge sports fan, Serazio has long been interested in these topics and has been left unsettled by certain trends he'd seen in sports and sports media. These realizations served as the catalyst for his research and writing. Specifically, he is concerned about a lack of coverage of women’s sports, a focus on rags-to-riches athlete narratives that enforce the idea that poverty is the individual’s fault and an intertwining of sports and the military.
“I hope people are … aware of and troubled by a lot of the messages and patterns within sports,” he said.
While Serazio was critical of the sports industry, he explained that sports are still a valuable asset to society. He talked about how watching football brought him closer to his extended family because it gave them a common interest to text about and bond over.
“Sports provides community, and that is super important in our modern world where there’s deep loneliness,” said Serazio. “So that way I hope people come away loving sports even more and appreciating what kind of community can be offered.”
Serazio concluded his presentation by noting that sports have a higher purpose than just entertainment, and have a unique ability to bring people together in a positive way.
“I’m humbled by the way that sports can fill a contemporary spiritual vacuum … how it can make us feel good about ourselves, and how it can make us feel good about the world,” he said. “The power of sports … is, in the end, what happens out of bounds.”
